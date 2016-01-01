Development and Contributing
In this section of the docs you will find the following pages:
|Page
|Description
|Architecture Overview
|A comprehensive overview of ClickHouse architecture and its column-oriented design
|How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for AARCH64
|Guide for building ClickHouse from source for the AARCH64 architecture
|Build on Linux for LoongArch64
|Guide for building ClickHouse from source for the LoongArch64 architecture
|Build on Linux for macOS
|Guide for cross-compiling ClickHouse from Linux for macOS systems
|How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for RISC-V 64
|Guide for building ClickHouse from source for the RISC-V 64 architecture
|Build on Linux for s390x (zLinux)
|Guide for building ClickHouse from source for the s390x architecture
|Build on macOS for macOS
|Guide for building ClickHouse from source on macOS systems
|How to Build ClickHouse on Linux
|Step-by-step guide for building ClickHouse from source on Linux systems
|Build Clickhouse with DEFLATE_QPL
|How to build Clickhouse and run benchmark with DEFLATE_QPL Codec
|Continuous Integration (CI)
|Overview of the ClickHouse continuous integration system
|Third-Party Libraries
|Page describing ClickHouse third-party usage and how to add and maintain third-party libraries.
|Developer Prerequisites
|Prerequisites and setup instructions for ClickHouse development
|Integrating Rust Libraries
|Guide for integrating Rust libraries into ClickHouse
|C++ Style Guide
|Coding style guidelines for ClickHouse C++ development
|Testing ClickHouse
|Guide to testing ClickHouse and running the test suite