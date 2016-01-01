Data Modeling
This section is about data modeling in ClickHouse and contains the following topics:
|Page
|Description
|Schema Design
|Discusses ClickHouse schema design for optimal performance, considering factors like queries, data updates, latency, and volume.
|Dictionary
|An explainer on how to define and use dictionaries to improve query performance and enrich data.
|Materialized View
|Information on Materialized Views and Refreshable Materialized Views in ClickHouse.
|Data Compression
|Discusses various compression modes in ClickHouse and how to optimize data storage and query performance by choosing the right compression method for your specific data types and workloads.
|Denormalizing Data
|Discusses the denormalization approach used in ClickHouse which aims to improve query performance by storing related data in a single table.