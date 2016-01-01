ClickHouse operations: community debugging insights

This guide is part of a collection of findings gained from community meetups. For more real world solutions and insights you can browse by specific problem. Suffering from high operational costs? Check out the Cost Optimization community insights guide.

These system tables are fundamental for production debugging:

Shows all active errors in your ClickHouse instance.

SELECT name, value, changed FROM system.errors WHERE value > 0 ORDER BY value DESC;

Contains replication lag and status information for monitoring cluster health.

SELECT database, table, replica_name, absolute_delay, queue_size, inserts_in_queue FROM system.replicas WHERE absolute_delay > 60 ORDER BY absolute_delay DESC;

Provides detailed information for diagnosing replication problems.

SELECT database, table, replica_name, position, type, create_time, last_exception FROM system.replication_queue WHERE last_exception != '' ORDER BY create_time DESC;

Shows current merge operations and can identify stuck processes.

SELECT database, table, elapsed, progress, is_mutation, total_size_bytes_compressed FROM system.merges ORDER BY elapsed DESC;

Essential for monitoring part counts and identifying fragmentation issues.

SELECT database, table, count() as part_count FROM system.parts WHERE active = 1 GROUP BY database, table ORDER BY count() DESC;

Disk space exhaustion in replicated setups creates cascading problems. When one node runs out of space, other nodes continue trying to sync with it, causing network traffic spikes and confusing symptoms. One community member spent 4 hours debugging what was simply low disk space. Check out this query to monitor your disk storage on a particular cluster.

AWS users should be aware that default general purpose EBS volumes have a 16TB limit.

Small frequent inserts create performance problems. The community has identified that insert rates above 10 per second often trigger "too many parts" errors because ClickHouse cannot merge parts fast enough.

Solutions:

Batch data using 30-second or 200MB thresholds

Enable async_insert for automatic batching

Use buffer tables for server-side batching

Configure Kafka for controlled batch sizes

Official recommendation: minimum 1,000 rows per insert, ideally 10,000 to 100,000.

Applications that send data with arbitrary timestamps create partition problems. This leads to partitions with data from unrealistic dates (like 1998 or 2050), causing unexpected storage behavior.

Large ALTER operations on multi-terabyte tables can consume significant resources and potentially lock databases. One community example involved changing an Integer to a Float on 14TB of data, which locked the entire database and required rebuilding from backups.

Monitor expensive mutations:

SELECT database, table, mutation_id, command, parts_to_do, is_done FROM system.mutations WHERE is_done = 0;

Test schema changes on smaller datasets first.

Enable external aggregation for memory-intensive operations. It's slower but prevents out-of-memory crashes by spilling to disk. You can do this by using max_bytes_before_external_group_by which will help prevent out of memory crashes on large GROUP BY operations. You can learn more about this setting here.

SELECT column1, column2, COUNT(*) as count, SUM(value) as total FROM large_table GROUP BY column1, column2 SETTINGS max_bytes_before_external_group_by = 1000000000; -- 1GB threshold

Async insert automatically batches small inserts server-side to improve performance. You can configure whether to wait for data to be written to disk before returning acknowledgment - immediate return is faster but less durable. Modern versions support deduplication to handle duplicate data within batches.

By default, distributed tables use single-threaded inserts. Enable insert_distributed_sync for parallel processing and immediate data sending to shards.

Monitor temporary data accumulation when using distributed tables.

Community-recommended monitoring thresholds:

Parts per partition: preferably less than 100

Delayed inserts: should stay at zero

Insert rate: limit to about 1 per second for optimal performance

