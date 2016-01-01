Cloud Support

ClickHouse provides Support Services for our ClickHouse Cloud users and customers. Our objective is a Support Services team that represents the ClickHouse product – unparalleled performance, ease of use, and exceptionally fast, high-quality results. For details, visit our Support Services page.

Login to the Cloud console and select Help -> Support from the menu options to open a new support case and view the status of your submitted cases.

Service level agreements ("SLA") Classification of severity levels for issues reported and response times.

Severity Level Trial Basic Scale Enterprise Severity 1 Not available Not available 1 hour 24x7 30 minute 24x7 Severity 2 Not available Not available 4 business hours 2 business hours Severity 3 1 business day 1 business day 1 business day 1 business day

(*) Business hours are Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 00:00 UTC

Customers can only log Severity 3 tickets for single replica services across tiers. The exception is for a service leveraging the compute-compute separation feature, where the parent service is running 3+ replicas.

You can also subscribe to our status page to get notified quickly about any incidents affecting our platform.