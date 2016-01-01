Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Security Shared Responsibility Model

Service types

ClickHouse Cloud offers three service types: Basic, Scale and Enterprise. For more information, review our Service Types page.

Cloud architecture

The Cloud architecture consists of the control plane and the data plane. The control plane is responsible for organization creation, user management within the control plane, service management, API key management, and billing. The data plane runs tooling for orchestration and management, and houses customer services. For more information, review our ClickHouse Cloud Architecture diagram.

BYOC architecture

Bring your own cloud (BYOC) enables customers to run the data plane in their own cloud account. For more information, review our (BYOC) Bring Your Own Cloud page.

ClickHouse Cloud shared responsibility model

The model below generally addresses ClickHouse responsibilities and shows responsibilities that should be addressed by customers of ClickHouse Cloud and ClickHouse BYOC, respectively. For more information on our PCI shared responsibility model, please download a copy of the overview available in our Trust Center.

ControlClickHouseCloud CustomerBYOC Customer
Maintain separation of environments
Manage network settings
Securely manage access to ClickHouse systems
Securely manage organizational users in control plane and databases
User management and audit
Encrypt data in transit and at rest
Securely handle customer managed encryption keys
Provide redundant infrastructure
Backup data
Verify backup recovery capabilities
Implement data retention settings
Security configuration management
Software and infrastructure vulnerability remediation
Perform penetration tests
Threat detection and response
Security incident response

ClickHouse Cloud configurable security features

Network connectivity
SettingStatusCloudService level
IP filters to restrict connections to servicesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Private link to securely connect to servicesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureScale or Enterprise
Access management
SettingStatusCloudService level
Standard role-based access in control planeAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) availableAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
SAML Single Sign-On to control plane availablePreviewAWS, GCP, AzureEnterprise
Granular role-based access control in databasesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Data security
SettingStatusCloudService level
Cloud provider and region selectionsAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Limited free daily backupsAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Custom backup configurations availableAvailableGCP, AWS, AzureScale or Enterprise
Customer managed encryption keys (CMEK) for transparent
data encryption available		AvailableAWSScale or Enterprise
Field level encryption with manual key management for granular encryptionAvailableGCP, AWS, AzureAll
Data retention
SettingStatusCloudService level
Time to live (TTL) settings to manage retentionAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
ALTER TABLE DELETE for heavy deletion actionsAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Lightweight DELETE for measured deletion activitiesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Auditing and logging
SettingStatusCloudService level
Audit log for control plane activitiesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Session log for database activitiesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
Query log for database activitiesAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll

ClickHouse Cloud compliance

FrameworkStatusCloudService level
ISO 27001 complianceAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
SOC 2 Type II complianceAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
GDPR and CCPA complianceAvailableAWS, GCP, AzureAll
HIPAA complianceAvailableAWS, GCPEnterprise

For more information on supported compliance frameworks, please review our Security and Compliance page.