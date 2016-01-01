Security Shared Responsibility Model

ClickHouse Cloud offers three service types: Basic, Scale and Enterprise. For more information, review our Service Types page.

The Cloud architecture consists of the control plane and the data plane. The control plane is responsible for organization creation, user management within the control plane, service management, API key management, and billing. The data plane runs tooling for orchestration and management, and houses customer services. For more information, review our ClickHouse Cloud Architecture diagram.

Bring your own cloud (BYOC) enables customers to run the data plane in their own cloud account. For more information, review our (BYOC) Bring Your Own Cloud page.

The model below generally addresses ClickHouse responsibilities and shows responsibilities that should be addressed by customers of ClickHouse Cloud and ClickHouse BYOC, respectively. For more information on our PCI shared responsibility model, please download a copy of the overview available in our Trust Center.

Control ClickHouse Cloud Customer BYOC Customer Maintain separation of environments ✅ ✅ Manage network settings ✅ ✅ ✅ Securely manage access to ClickHouse systems ✅ Securely manage organizational users in control plane and databases ✅ ✅ User management and audit ✅ ✅ ✅ Encrypt data in transit and at rest ✅ Securely handle customer managed encryption keys ✅ ✅ Provide redundant infrastructure ✅ ✅ Backup data ✅ ✅ ✅ Verify backup recovery capabilities ✅ ✅ ✅ Implement data retention settings ✅ ✅ Security configuration management ✅ ✅ Software and infrastructure vulnerability remediation ✅ Perform penetration tests ✅ Threat detection and response ✅ ✅ Security incident response ✅ ✅

Network connectivity Setting Status Cloud Service level IP filters to restrict connections to services Available AWS, GCP, Azure All Private link to securely connect to services Available AWS, GCP, Azure Scale or Enterprise

Access management Setting Status Cloud Service level Standard role-based access in control plane Available AWS, GCP, Azure All Multi-factor authentication (MFA) available Available AWS, GCP, Azure All SAML Single Sign-On to control plane available Preview AWS, GCP, Azure Enterprise Granular role-based access control in databases Available AWS, GCP, Azure All

Data retention Setting Status Cloud Service level Time to live (TTL) settings to manage retention Available AWS, GCP, Azure All ALTER TABLE DELETE for heavy deletion actions Available AWS, GCP, Azure All Lightweight DELETE for measured deletion activities Available AWS, GCP, Azure All

Auditing and logging Setting Status Cloud Service level Audit log for control plane activities Available AWS, GCP, Azure All Session log for database activities Available AWS, GCP, Azure All Query log for database activities Available AWS, GCP, Azure All

Framework Status Cloud Service level ISO 27001 compliance Available AWS, GCP, Azure All SOC 2 Type II compliance Available AWS, GCP, Azure All GDPR and CCPA compliance Available AWS, GCP, Azure All HIPAA compliance Available AWS, GCP Enterprise

For more information on supported compliance frameworks, please review our Security and Compliance page.