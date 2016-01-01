Manage database service accounts

Database service accounts can be as simple as a user with a separate password or certificate for authentication. More advanced users may wish to set up accounts where permission scope can be changed dynamically with SET ROLE to enable quick switching between profiles without logging out or reloading content.

SET ROLE can be used to dynamically scope permissions for a service account during a session. This works by limiting a user's effective permissions to only those granted by the activated role(s). This approach has several advantages:

Service accounts can be assigned multiple roles, but only activate the one needed for a specific query.

Attackers can only use the active role's permissions if the service account is compromised.

A single account can perform diverse tasks by switching roles rather than requiring separate credentials for each task.

Permissions can be updated for an entire class of service accounts by modifying one role instead of updating individual users.

Logs can track which specific role was active during a query, providing clearer context for security audits.

In practice, you:

Design roles that encode the alowed boundaries (read_only, maintenance, etc.) Grant them to the service account At connection time, choose the active role(s) via SET ROLE (or role parameter), thereby constraining what that session can do