Inviting New Users
Administrators can invite others to organization, assigning them the
Developer,
Admin or
Billing Admin role.
Note
Admins and developers are different than database users. To create database users and roles, please use the SQL console. To learn more, visit our docs on Users and Roles.
To invite a user, select the organization and click
Users and roles:
Select
Invite members, and enter the email address of up to 3 new users at once, selecting the role for each.
Click
Send invites. Users will receive an email from which they can join the organization.