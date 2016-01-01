ClickHouse Enhanced Encryption

Enterprise plan feature Enhanced Encryption is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.

Data at rest is encrypted by default using cloud provider-managed AES 256 keys. Customers may enable Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) to provide an additional layer of protection for service data. Additionally, customers may supply their own key to implement Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) for their service.

Enhanced encryption is currently available in AWS and GCP services. Azure is coming soon.

TDE must be enabled on service creation. Existing services cannot be encrypted after creation.

Select Create new service Name the service Select AWS as the cloud provider and the desired region from the drop-down Click the drop-down for Enterprise features and toggle Enable Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) Click Create service

Danger Deleting a KMS key used to encrypt a ClickHouse Cloud service will cause your ClickHouse service to be stopped and its data will be unretrievable, along with existing backups.

Once a service is encrypted with TDE, customers may update the key to enable CMEK. The service will automatically restart after updating the Transparent Data Encryption setting. During this process, the old KMS key decrypts the data encrypting key (DEK), and the new KMS key re-encrypts the DEK. This ensures that the service on restart will use the new KMS key for encryption operations moving forward. This process may take several minutes.

In ClickHouse Cloud, select the encrypted service Click on the Settings on the left At the bottom of the screen, expand the Network security information Copy the Encryption role ID (AWS) or Encryption Service Account (GCP) - you will need this in a future step Create a KMS key for AWS Click the key Update the AWS key policy as follows: Save the Key policy Copy the Key ARN Return to ClickHouse Cloud and paste the Key ARN in the Transparent Data Encryption section of the Service Settings Save the change

In ClickHouse Cloud, select the encrypted service Click on the Settings on the left At the bottom of the screen, expand the Network security information Copy the Encryption Service Account (GCP) - you will need this in a future step Create a KMS key for GCP Click the key Grant the following permissions to the GCP Encryption Service Account copied in step 4 above. Cloud KMS CryptoKey Encrypter/Decrypter

Cloud KMS Viewer Save the Key permission Copy the Key Resource Path Return to ClickHouse Cloud and paste the Key Resource Path in the Transparent Data Encryption section of the Service Settings Save the change

Backups are encrypted using the same key as the associated service. When you restore an encrypted backup, it creates an encrypted instance that uses the same KMS key as the original instance. If needed, you can rotate the KMS key; see Key Rotation for more details.

When using CMEK, the validity of the provided KMS key is checked every 10 minutes. If access to the KMS key is invalid, the ClickHouse service will stop. To resume service, restore access to the KMS key by following the steps in this guide, and then restart the service.

Due to the nature of this feature, it's not possible to recover a ClickHouse Cloud service after the KMS key has been deleted. To prevent this, most providers don't remove the key immediately and instead schedule it for deletion, please check your provider documentation.

As specified in this page, we use ClickHouse's built-in Virtual File System for Data Encryption feature to encrypt and protect your data.