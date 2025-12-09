Release status page

ClickHouse Cloud offers different release channels to cater to different user needs regarding stability, access to new features, and upgrade predictability. Each channel has a distinct upgrade schedule and is meant to address the different usecases - for users that want instant access to new releases and those that want to defer upgrades to ensure they receive the most stable version of the release.

Learn more about release channels Channel Name Description Key Considerations Tiers Supported Fast (Early Release) Recommended for non production environments. This is the first release channel for every database version upgrade New feature access over stability.

Ability to test releases in non production environments ahead of production upgrade Basic (default)

Scale, Enterprise tiers Regular Default release channel for all multi replica services.

Updates on this channel typically happen two weeks post the Fast release channel. Default/ fleetwide upgrades.

Upgrades on this channel are usually done two weeks post the Fast release channel upgrade Scale and Enterprise Slow (Deferred) Recommended for those more risk averse users that want their services to be upgraded towards the end of the release schedule.

Updates on this channel typically happen two weeks post the Regular release channel. Maximum stability and predictability.

Meant for users that need more testing of new releases on either the Fast/Regular channel Enterprise



Note All single replica services are automatically enrolled in the Fast release channel.

Scheduled upgrades are available for all release channels for services in the Enterprise tier. This feature allows users to configure a time window on a given day of the week for upgrades.

The release dates given below are an estimate and may be subject to change.