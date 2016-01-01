BYOC Privilege
CloudFormation IAM roles
Bootstrap IAM role
The bootstrap IAM role has the following permissions:
- EC2 and VPC operations: Required for setting up VPC and EKS clusters.
- S3 operations (e.g.,
s3:CreateBucket): Needed to create buckets for ClickHouse BYOC storage.
- IAM operations (e.g.,
iam:CreatePolicy): Needed for controllers to create additional roles (see the next section for details).
- EKS operations: Limited to resources with names starting with the
clickhouse-cloudprefix.
Additional IAM roles created by the controller
In addition to the
ClickHouseManagementRole created via CloudFormation, the controller will create several additional roles.
These roles are assumed by applications running within the customer's EKS cluster:
- State Exporter Role
- ClickHouse component that reports service health information to ClickHouse Cloud.
- Requires permission to write to an SQS queue owned by ClickHouse Cloud.
- Load-Balancer Controller
- Standard AWS load balancer controller.
- EBS CSI Controller to manage volumes for ClickHouse services.
- External-DNS
- Propagates DNS configurations to Route 53.
- Cert-Manager
- Provisions TLS certificates for BYOC service domains.
- Cluster Autoscaler
- Adjusts the node group size as needed.
K8s-control-plane and k8s-worker roles are meant to be assumed by AWS EKS services.
Lastly,
data-plane-mgmt allows a ClickHouse Cloud Control Plane component to reconcile necessary custom resources, such as
ClickHouseCluster and the Istio Virtual Service/Gateway.