BYOC Priviledge

CloudFormation IAM roles

Bootstrap IAM role

The bootstrap IAM role has the following permissions:

  • EC2 and VPC operations: Required for setting up VPC and EKS clusters.
  • S3 operations (e.g., s3:CreateBucket): Needed to create buckets for ClickHouse BYOC storage.
  • IAM operations (e.g., iam:CreatePolicy): Needed for controllers to create additional roles (see the next section for details).
  • EKS operations: Limited to resources with names starting with the clickhouse-cloud prefix.

Additional IAM roles created by the controller

In addition to the ClickHouseManagementRole created via CloudFormation, the controller will create several additional roles.

These roles are assumed by applications running within the customer's EKS cluster:

  • State Exporter Role
    • ClickHouse component that reports service health information to ClickHouse Cloud.
    • Requires permission to write to an SQS queue owned by ClickHouse Cloud.
  • Load-Balancer Controller
    • Standard AWS load balancer controller.
    • EBS CSI Controller to manage volumes for ClickHouse services.
  • External-DNS
    • Propagates DNS configurations to Route 53.
  • Cert-Manager
    • Provisions TLS certificates for BYOC service domains.
  • Cluster Autoscaler
    • Adjusts the node group size as needed.

K8s-control-plane and k8s-worker roles are meant to be assumed by AWS EKS services.

Lastly, data-plane-mgmt allows a ClickHouse Cloud Control Plane component to reconcile necessary custom resources, such as ClickHouseCluster and the Istio Virtual Service/Gateway.