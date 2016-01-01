Customized Setup

Note This is only supported in AWS currently. GCP support is on the roadmap.

If you prefer to use an existing VPC to deploy ClickHouse BYOC instead of having ClickHouse Cloud provision a new VPC, follow the steps below. This approach provides greater control over your network configuration and allows you to integrate ClickHouse BYOC into your existing network infrastructure.

Tag the VPC with clickhouse-byoc="true" . Allocate at least 3 private subnets across 3 different availability zones for ClickHouse Cloud to use. Ensure each subnet has a minimum CIDR range of /23 (e.g., 10.0.0.0/23) to provide sufficient IP addresses for the ClickHouse deployment. Add the tag kubernetes.io/role/internal-elb=1 and clickhouse-byoc="true" to each subnet to enable proper load balancer configuration.

If your VPC doesn't already have an S3 Gateway Endpoint configured, you'll need to create one to enable secure, private communication between your VPC and Amazon S3. This endpoint allows your ClickHouse services to access S3 without going through the public internet. Please refer to the screenshot below for an example configuration.

Outbound Internet Access

Your VPC must permit at least outbound internet access so that ClickHouse BYOC components can communicate with the Tailscale control plane. Tailscale is used to provide secure, zero-trust networking for private management operations. Initial registration and setup with Tailscale require public internet connectivity, which can be achieved either directly or via a NAT gateway. This connectivity is required to maintain both the privacy and security of your BYOC deployment.

DNS Resolution

Ensure your VPC has working DNS resolution and does not block, interfere with, or overwrite standard DNS names. ClickHouse BYOC relies on DNS to resolve Tailscale control servers as well as ClickHouse service endpoints. If DNS is unavailable or misconfigured, BYOC services may fail to connect or operate properly.

To allow ClickHouse Cloud to deploy into your existing VPC, you need to grant the necessary IAM permissions within your AWS account. This is accomplished by launching a bootstrap CloudFormation stack or Terraform module, similar to the process used for standard onboarding.

Deploy the CloudFormation template or Terraform module to create the required IAM role. Set the IncludeVPCWritePermissions parameter to false to ensure ClickHouse Cloud does not receive permissions to modify your customer-managed VPC. This will create the ClickHouseManagementRole in your AWS account, granting ClickHouse Cloud only the minimum permissions needed to provision and manage your BYOC deployment.

Note While you control your VPC, ClickHouse Cloud still requires IAM permissions to create and manage the Kubernetes cluster, IAM roles for service accounts, S3 buckets, and other essential resources in your AWS account.

After completing the above configuration steps, create a support ticket with the following information:

Your AWS account ID

The AWS region where you want to deploy the service

Your VPC ID

The Private Subnet IDs you've allocated for ClickHouse

The availability zones these subnets are in

Our team will review your configuration and complete the provisioning from our side.

For organizations with advanced security requirements or strict compliance policies, you can provide your own IAM roles instead of having ClickHouse Cloud create them. This approach gives you complete control over IAM permissions and allows you to enforce your organization's security policies.

References Customer-managed IAM roles are currently in private preview. If you require this capability, please contact ClickHouse Support to discuss your specific requirements and timeline. When available, this feature will allow you to: Provide pre-configured IAM roles for ClickHouse Cloud to use

Remove write permissions to IAM related permissions for ClickHouseManagementRole used for cross-account access

used for cross-account access Maintain full control over role permissions and trust relationships

For information about the IAM roles that ClickHouse Cloud creates by default, see the BYOC Privilege Reference.