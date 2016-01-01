Azure Private Preview

Note BYOC on Azure is in private preview. To participate, contact the ClickHouse team.

BYOC on Azure lets you run ClickHouse in your own Azure subscription. Onboarding uses a Terraform module that provisions the cross-tenant authentication required for ClickHouse Cloud's provisioner to create and manage Azure resources in your tenant and subscription.

Other aspects of the deployment—such as architecture, network security, features, and connectivity—are broadly similar to the AWS and GCP BYOC offerings; refer to those pages for more details.

1. Apply the Terraform module To start BYOC Azure onboarding, apply the Terraform module for Azure provided by ClickHouse in your target tenant and subscription. Use the module's documentation for required variables and apply steps. After applying, the module will have set up the necessary identity and permissions in your Azure environment. 2. Provide IDs to ClickHouse Share the following with the ClickHouse team: Target subscription ID — The Azure subscription where BYOC resources will be created

Following Azure guidance for cross-tenant authentication, the Terraform module:

Provisions a multi-tenant application as an Enterprise Application (service principal) in your target tenant Assigns the required permissions to that application, scoped to your target subscription

This allows the ClickHouse Cloud Control Plane to create and manage Azure resources (such as resource groups, AKS, storage, and networking) within your subscription, without storing your Azure credentials in ClickHouse.

For more detail on multi-tenant apps and cross-tenant scenarios in Azure, see: