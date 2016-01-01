BYOC cost model (AWS)

A ClickHouse BYOC deployment generates two independent bills:

ClickHouse Cloud charges — billed by ClickHouse for your ClickHouse services, based on total memory allocation. AWS infrastructure charges — billed by AWS directly to your AWS account for every resource the BYOC deployment provisions there.

This page describes how each is calculated and how they combine into total cost of ownership (TCO).

ClickHouse Cloud charges are based on total memory allocation. Contact the team to understand how this applies to your setup.

AWS bills your account directly for every resource provisioned by BYOC. ClickHouse doesn't mark up or resell AWS capacity. See Billable AWS services for the full mandatory and optional service inventory.

The dominant cost drivers, in typical descending order of contribution to a BYOC bill, are:

Amazon EC2 — worker instances backing the EKS managed node groups. Standard Graviton families (for example, m7g ) are used by default. Family and count scale with your service's allocated memory and node group autoscaling. Amazon S3 — storage of ClickHouse table data and backups in your buckets. Charged per GB-month plus per-request and inter-region transfer fees. Amazon EBS — gp3 volumes attached to worker nodes for OS, container images, and ClickHouse logs. NAT Gateway and cross-AZ data transfer — egress from private subnets, plus traffic between availability zones (multi-AZ deployments replicate data across AZs). Amazon EKS — flat per cluster-hour control plane fee. Elastic Load Balancing (NLB) — per LCU-hour for client ingress traffic. CloudWatch Logs, Route 53, KMS, VPC endpoints — generally a small fraction of the total bill, but vary with workload.

For current AWS list prices, see the per-service pricing pages on aws.amazon.com.