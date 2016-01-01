Managing AWS service limits and quotas

A successful BYOC deployment depends on having sufficient AWS service quotas (formerly called service limits) in your AWS account. AWS applies default per-Region quotas to most services. Many of these defaults are below what a production BYOC deployment needs, especially in newly created or lightly used AWS accounts.

This page provides a pre-deployment quota checklist. Please monitor your usage and work directly with the cloud service provider to request quota increases.

Before initiating BYOC onboarding, verify the following quotas in the AWS Region where you plan to deploy. Quotas are per Region and per account.

Service Quota name BYOC requirement Default Action EC2 Running On-Demand Standard (A, C, D, H, I, M, R, T, Z) instances ≥ peak vCPU of your service tier × 1.5 (headroom for autoscaling and MBB upgrades) + 100 vCPU cores for system and Keeper workload Often 32–256 vCPU on new accounts Request increase to match the BYOC requirement EC2 (VPC) VPCs per Region ≥ 1 (BYOC creates 1 dedicated VPC) 5 Verify available EC2 (VPC) Elastic IPs per Region ≥ 3 (one per AZ for NAT Gateway) 5 Verify available. Request increase if running multiple BYOC deployments in the same Region. EC2 (VPC) NAT Gateways per AZ ≥ 1 5 Verify available EC2 (VPC) Internet Gateways per Region ≥ 1 5 Verify available EC2 (VPC) Subnets per VPC ≥ 6 (3 public + 3 private) 200 No action EC2 (VPC) Security groups per VPC ≥ 10 2,500 No action EKS Clusters per Region ≥ 1 100 No action EKS Managed node groups per cluster ≥ 4 30 No action EKS Nodes per managed node group ≥ peak node count for your service tier 450 No action S3 Buckets per account ≥ 4 (data, backup, billing, monitoring) 100 (increases supported up to 1,000) Verify headroom for other workloads EBS Storage for General Purpose SSD (gp3) ≥ peak ClickHouse log + OS volume × node count 50 TiB Verify available Elastic Load Balancing Network Load Balancers per Region ≥ 1 per ClickHouse service 50 Verify available CloudWatch Logs Log groups per Region ≥ 5 1,000,000 No action

Feature enabled Service Quota AWS PrivateLink EC2 (VPC) VPC endpoint services per Region (default 20) — request an increase per concurrent PrivateLink-enabled service. VPC Peering EC2 (VPC) Active VPC peering connections per VPC (default 50).