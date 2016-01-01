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Managing AWS service limits and quotas

A successful BYOC deployment depends on having sufficient AWS service quotas (formerly called service limits) in your AWS account. AWS applies default per-Region quotas to most services. Many of these defaults are below what a production BYOC deployment needs, especially in newly created or lightly used AWS accounts.

This page provides a pre-deployment quota checklist. Please monitor your usage and work directly with the cloud service provider to request quota increases.

Pre-deployment quota checklist

Before initiating BYOC onboarding, verify the following quotas in the AWS Region where you plan to deploy. Quotas are per Region and per account.

Required quotas

ServiceQuota nameBYOC requirementDefaultAction
EC2Running On-Demand Standard (A, C, D, H, I, M, R, T, Z) instances≥ peak vCPU of your service tier × 1.5 (headroom for autoscaling and MBB upgrades) + 100 vCPU cores for system and Keeper workloadOften 32–256 vCPU on new accountsRequest increase to match the BYOC requirement
EC2 (VPC)VPCs per Region≥ 1 (BYOC creates 1 dedicated VPC)5Verify available
EC2 (VPC)Elastic IPs per Region≥ 3 (one per AZ for NAT Gateway)5Verify available. Request increase if running multiple BYOC deployments in the same Region.
EC2 (VPC)NAT Gateways per AZ≥ 15Verify available
EC2 (VPC)Internet Gateways per Region≥ 15Verify available
EC2 (VPC)Subnets per VPC≥ 6 (3 public + 3 private)200No action
EC2 (VPC)Security groups per VPC≥ 102,500No action
EKSClusters per Region≥ 1100No action
EKSManaged node groups per cluster≥ 430No action
EKSNodes per managed node group≥ peak node count for your service tier450No action
S3Buckets per account≥ 4 (data, backup, billing, monitoring)100 (increases supported up to 1,000)Verify headroom for other workloads
EBSStorage for General Purpose SSD (gp3)≥ peak ClickHouse log + OS volume × node count50 TiBVerify available
Elastic Load BalancingNetwork Load Balancers per Region≥ 1 per ClickHouse service50Verify available
CloudWatch LogsLog groups per Region≥ 51,000,000No action

Quotas to verify if optional features are enabled

Feature enabledServiceQuota
AWS PrivateLinkEC2 (VPC)VPC endpoint services per Region (default 20) — request an increase per concurrent PrivateLink-enabled service.
VPC PeeringEC2 (VPC)Active VPC peering connections per VPC (default 50).