Managing AWS service limits and quotas
A successful BYOC deployment depends on having sufficient AWS service quotas (formerly called service limits) in your AWS account. AWS applies default per-Region quotas to most services. Many of these defaults are below what a production BYOC deployment needs, especially in newly created or lightly used AWS accounts.
This page provides a pre-deployment quota checklist. Please monitor your usage and work directly with the cloud service provider to request quota increases.
Pre-deployment quota checklist
Before initiating BYOC onboarding, verify the following quotas in the AWS Region where you plan to deploy. Quotas are per Region and per account.
Required quotas
|Service
|Quota name
|BYOC requirement
|Default
|Action
|EC2
|Running On-Demand Standard (A, C, D, H, I, M, R, T, Z) instances
|≥ peak vCPU of your service tier × 1.5 (headroom for autoscaling and MBB upgrades) + 100 vCPU cores for system and Keeper workload
|Often 32–256 vCPU on new accounts
|Request increase to match the BYOC requirement
|EC2 (VPC)
|VPCs per Region
|≥ 1 (BYOC creates 1 dedicated VPC)
|5
|Verify available
|EC2 (VPC)
|Elastic IPs per Region
|≥ 3 (one per AZ for NAT Gateway)
|5
|Verify available. Request increase if running multiple BYOC deployments in the same Region.
|EC2 (VPC)
|NAT Gateways per AZ
|≥ 1
|5
|Verify available
|EC2 (VPC)
|Internet Gateways per Region
|≥ 1
|5
|Verify available
|EC2 (VPC)
|Subnets per VPC
|≥ 6 (3 public + 3 private)
|200
|No action
|EC2 (VPC)
|Security groups per VPC
|≥ 10
|2,500
|No action
|EKS
|Clusters per Region
|≥ 1
|100
|No action
|EKS
|Managed node groups per cluster
|≥ 4
|30
|No action
|EKS
|Nodes per managed node group
|≥ peak node count for your service tier
|450
|No action
|S3
|Buckets per account
|≥ 4 (data, backup, billing, monitoring)
|100 (increases supported up to 1,000)
|Verify headroom for other workloads
|EBS
|Storage for General Purpose SSD (gp3)
|≥ peak ClickHouse log + OS volume × node count
|50 TiB
|Verify available
|Elastic Load Balancing
|Network Load Balancers per Region
|≥ 1 per ClickHouse service
|50
|Verify available
|CloudWatch Logs
|Log groups per Region
|≥ 5
|1,000,000
|No action
Quotas to verify if optional features are enabled
|Feature enabled
|Service
|Quota
|AWS PrivateLink
|EC2 (VPC)
|VPC endpoint services per Region (default 20) — request an increase per concurrent PrivateLink-enabled service.
|VPC Peering
|EC2 (VPC)
|Active VPC peering connections per VPC (default 50).
Related
- Billable AWS services — full inventory of AWS services BYOC provisions
- BYOC cost model (AWS) — how ClickHouse Cloud and AWS charges combine
- BYOC architecture — components ClickHouse Cloud deploys in your account