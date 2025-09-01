ClickPipes for PostgreSQL CDC

This section outlines the pricing model for the Postgres Change Data Capture (CDC) connector in ClickPipes. In designing this model, the goal was to keep pricing highly competitive while staying true to our core vision:

Making it seamless and affordable for customers to move data from Postgres to ClickHouse for real-time analytics.

The connector is over 5x more cost-effective than external ETL tools and similar features in other database platforms.

Note Pricing started being metered in monthly bills on September 1st, 2025 for all customers (both existing and new) using Postgres CDC ClickPipes.

There are two main dimensions to pricing:

Ingested Data: The raw, uncompressed bytes coming from Postgres and ingested into ClickHouse. Compute: The compute units provisioned per service manage multiple Postgres CDC ClickPipes and are separate from the compute units used by the ClickHouse Cloud service. This additional compute is dedicated specifically to Postgres CDC ClickPipes. Compute is billed at the service level, not per individual pipe. Each compute unit includes 2 vCPUs and 8 GB of RAM.

The Postgres CDC connector operates in two main phases:

Initial load / resync : This captures a full snapshot of Postgres tables and occurs when a pipe is first created or re-synced.

: This captures a full snapshot of Postgres tables and occurs when a pipe is first created or re-synced. Continuous Replication (CDC): Ongoing replication of changes—such as inserts, updates, deletes, and schema changes—from Postgres to ClickHouse.

In most use cases, continuous replication accounts for over 90% of a ClickPipe life cycle. Because initial loads involve transferring a large volume of data all at once, we offer a lower rate for that phase.

Phase Cost Initial load / resync $0.10 per GB Continuous Replication (CDC) $0.20 per GB

This dimension covers the compute units provisioned per service just for Postgres ClickPipes. Compute is shared across all Postgres pipes within a service. It is provisioned when the first Postgres pipe is created and deallocated when no Postgres CDC pipes remain. The amount of compute provisioned depends on your organization's tier:

Tier Cost Basic Tier 0.5 compute unit per service — $0.10 per hour Scale or Enterprise Tier 1 compute unit per service — $0.20 per hour

Let's say your service is in Scale tier and has the following setup:

2 Postgres ClickPipes running continuous replication

Each pipe ingests 500 GB of data changes (CDC) per month

When the first pipe is kicked off, the service provisions 1 compute unit under the Scale Tier for Postgres CDC

Ingested Data (CDC):

2 pipes × 500 GB = 1 , 000 GB per month 2 \text{ pipes} \times 500 \text{ GB} = 1,000 \text{ GB per month} 2 pipes×500 GB=1,000 GB per month

1 , 000 GB × $ 0.20 / GB = $ 200 1,000 \text{ GB} \times \$0.20/\text{GB} = \$200 1,000 GB×$0.20/GB=$200

Compute:

1 compute unit × $ 0.20 / hr × 730 hours (approximate month) = $ 146 1 \text{ compute unit} \times \$0.20/\text{hr} \times 730 \text{ hours (approximate month)} = \$146 1 compute unit×$0.20/hr×730 hours (approximate month)=$146

Note Compute is shared across both pipes

Total Monthly Cost:

$ 200 (ingest) + $ 146 (compute) = $ 346 \$200 \text{ (ingest)} + \$146 \text{ (compute)} = \$346 $200 (ingest)+$146 (compute)=$346

Is the ingested data measured in pricing based on compressed or uncompressed size? The ingested data is measured as uncompressed data coming from Postgres—both during the initial load and CDC (via the replication slot). Postgres does not compress data during transit by default, and ClickPipe processes the raw, uncompressed bytes.

When will Postgres CDC pricing start appearing on my bills? Postgres CDC ClickPipes pricing began appearing on monthly bills starting September 1st, 2025, for all customers (both existing and new).

Will I be charged if I pause my pipes? No data ingestion charges apply while a pipe is paused, since no data is moved. However, compute charges still apply—either 0.5 or 1 compute unit—based on your organization's tier. This is a fixed service-level cost and applies across all pipes within that service.

How can I estimate my pricing? The Overview page in ClickPipes provides metrics for both initial load/resync and CDC data volumes. You can estimate your Postgres CDC costs using these metrics in conjunction with the ClickPipes pricing.

Can I scale the compute allocated for Postgres CDC in my service? By default, compute scaling is not user-configurable. The provisioned resources are optimized to handle most customer workloads optimally. If your use case requires more or less compute, please open a support ticket so we can evaluate your request.

What is the pricing granularity? Compute : Billed per hour. Partial hours are rounded up to the next hour.

: Billed per hour. Partial hours are rounded up to the next hour. Ingested Data: Measured and billed per gigabyte (GB) of uncompressed data.

Can I use my ClickHouse Cloud credits for Postgres CDC via ClickPipes? Yes. ClickPipes pricing is part of the unified ClickHouse Cloud pricing. Any platform credits you have will automatically apply to ClickPipes usage as well.