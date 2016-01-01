Cloud Reference
This section acts as a reference guide for some of the more technical details of ClickHouse Cloud and contains the following pages:
|Page
|Description
|Architecture
|Discusses the architecture of ClickHouse Cloud, including storage, compute, administration, and security.
|SharedMergeTree
|Explainer on SharedMergeTree, the cloud-native replacement for the ReplicatedMergeTree and analogues.
|Warehouses
|Explainer on what Warehouses and Compute-Compute separation are in ClickHouse Cloud.
|BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud)
|Explainer on the Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) service available with ClickHouse Cloud.
|Changelogs
|Cloud ChangeLogs and Release Notes.
|Cloud Compatibility
|A guide to what to expect functionally and operationally in ClickHouse Cloud.
|Supported Cloud Regions
|A list of the supported cloud regions for AWS, Google and Azure.