Monitoring in the ClickHouse Cloud Console

Services in ClickHouse Cloud come with out-of-the-box monitoring components that serve users with dashboards and notifications. By default, all users in the Cloud Console can access these dashboards.

The Service Health dashboard can be used to monitor the high-level health of a service. ClickHouse Cloud scrapes and stores metrics displayed on this dashboard from system tables so they can be viewed when a service is idled.

The Infrastructure dashboard provides a detailed view of resources being used by the ClickHouse process. ClickHouse Cloud scrapes and stores metrics displayed on this dashboard from system tables so they can be viewed when a service is idled.

The Allocated CPU and Allocated Memory graphs display the total compute resources available for each replica in your service. These allocations can be changed by using ClickHouse Cloud's scaling features.

The Memory Usage and CPU Usage graphs estimate how much CPU and memory is actually being utilized by ClickHouse processes in each replica, including queries as well as background processes like merges.

Performance degradation If the memory or CPU utilization is approaching the allocated memory or CPU, you may begin to experience performance degradation. To resolve, we recommend: Optimizing your queries

Changing the partitioning of your table engines

Adding more compute resources to your service using scaling

These are the corresponding system table metrics displayed on these graphs:

Graph Corresponding metric name Aggregation Notes Allocated memory CGroupMemoryTotal Max Allocated CPU CGroupMaxCPU Max Memory used MemoryResident Max CPU used System CPU metric Max ClickHouseServer_UsageCores via Prometheus endpoint

Graphs display data ingress and egress from ClickHouse Cloud. Learn more about network data transfer.

This dashboard is a modified version of the built-in advanced observability dashboard, with each series representing metrics per replica. This dashboard can be useful for monitoring and troubleshooting ClickHouse-specific issues.

Note ClickHouse Cloud scrapes and stores metrics displayed on this dashboard from system tables so they can be viewed even when a service is idled. Accessing these metrics does not issue a query to the underlying service and will not wake idle services.

The table below maps each graph in the Advanced Dashboard to its corresponding ClickHouse metric, system table source, and aggregation type:

Graph Corresponding ClickHouse metric name System table Aggregation Type Queries/sec ProfileEvent_Query metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Queries running CurrentMetric_Query metric_log Avg Merges running CurrentMetric_Merge metric_log Avg Selected bytes/sec ProfileEvent_SelectedBytes metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds IO Wait ProfileEvent_OSIOWaitMicroseconds metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds S3 read wait ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3Microseconds metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds S3 read errors/sec ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3RequestsErrors metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds CPU wait ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds OS CPU usage (userspace, normalized) OSUserTimeNormalized asynchronous_metric_log OS CPU usage (kernel, normalized) OSSystemTimeNormalized asynchronous_metric_log Read from disk ProfileEvent_OSReadBytes metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Read from filesystem ProfileEvent_OSReadChars metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Memory (tracked, bytes) CurrentMetric_MemoryTracking metric_log Total MergeTree parts TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables asynchronous_metric_log Max parts for partition MaxPartCountForPartition asynchronous_metric_log Read from S3 ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Filesystem cache size CurrentMetric_FilesystemCacheSize metric_log Disk S3 write req/sec ProfileEvent_DiskS3PutObject + ProfileEvent_DiskS3UploadPart + ProfileEvent_DiskS3CreateMultipartUpload + ProfileEvent_DiskS3CompleteMultipartUpload metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Disk S3 read req/sec ProfileEvent_DiskS3GetObject + ProfileEvent_DiskS3HeadObject + ProfileEvent_DiskS3ListObjects metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds FS cache hit rate sum(ProfileEvent_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes) / (sum(ProfileEvent_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes) + sum(ProfileEvent_CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceBytes)) metric_log Page cache hit rate greatest(0, (sum(ProfileEvent_OSReadChars) - sum(ProfileEvent_OSReadBytes)) / (sum(ProfileEvent_OSReadChars) + sum(ProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes))) metric_log Network receive bytes/sec NetworkReceiveBytes asynchronous_metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Network send bytes/sec NetworkSendBytes asynchronous_metric_log Sum / bucketSizeSeconds Concurrent TCP connections CurrentMetric_TCPConnection metric_log Concurrent MySQL connections CurrentMetric_MySQLConnection metric_log Concurrent HTTP connections CurrentMetric_HTTPConnection metric_log

For detailed information on each visualization and how to use them for troubleshooting, see the advanced dashboard documentation.

The Query Insights feature makes ClickHouse's built-in query log easier to use through various visualizations and tables. ClickHouse's system.query_log table is a key source of information for query optimization, debugging, and monitoring overall cluster health and performance.

After selecting a service, the Monitoring navigation item in the left sidebar expands to reveal a Query insights sub-item:

The stat boxes at the top represent basic query metrics over the selected time period. Beneath them, time-series charts show query volume, latency, and error rate broken down by query kind (select, insert, other). The latency chart can be adjusted to display p50, p90, and p99 latencies:

A table displays query log entries grouped by normalized query hash and user over the selected time window. Recent queries can be filtered and sorted by any available field, and the table can be configured to display or hide additional fields such as tables, p90, and p99 latencies:

Selecting a query from the recent queries table will open a flyout containing metrics and information specific to the selected query:

All metrics in the Query info tab are aggregated metrics, but we can also view metrics from individual runs by selecting the Query history tab:

From this pane, the Settings and Profile Events items for each query run can be expanded to reveal additional information.