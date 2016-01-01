Migrating from Self-Managed ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud Using Backup Commands
Overview
There are two primary methods to migrate data from self-managed ClickHouse (OSS) to ClickHouse Cloud:
- Using the
remoteSecure()function in which data is directly pulled/pushed.
- Using
BACKUP/
RESTOREcommands via cloud object storage
This migration guide focuses on the
BACKUP/
RESTOREapproach and offers a practical example of migrating a database or full service in open source ClickHouse to Cloud via an S3 bucket.
Prerequisites
- You have Docker installed
- You have an S3 bucket and IAM user
- You're able to create a new service ClickHouse Cloud service
To make the steps in this guide easy to follow along with and reproducible, we'll use one of the docker compose recipes for a ClickHouse cluster with two shards, and two replicas.
This backup method requires a ClickHouse cluster because tables must be converted from the
MergeTree engine to
ReplicatedMergeTree.
If you're running a single instance, follow the steps in "Migrating between self-managed ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud using remoteSecure" instead.
OSS preparation
We'll first spin up a ClickHouse cluster using a Docker Compose configuration from our examples repository. You can ignore spinning up the ClickHouse cluster if you already have one running.
- Clone the examples repository to your local machine
- From your terminal,
cdinto
examples/docker-compose-recipes/recipes/cluster_2S_2R
- Make sure Docker is running, then start the ClickHouse cluster:
You should see:
From a new terminal window at the root of the folder run the following command to connect to the first node of the cluster:
Create sample data
ClickHouse Cloud works with
SharedMergeTree.
When restoring a backup, ClickHouse automatically converts tables with
ReplicatedMergeTree to
SharedMergeTree tables.
It's likely your tables are already using the
ReplciatedMergeTree engine if you are running a cluster.
If not, you will need to convert any
MergeTree tables to
ReplicatedMergeTree before backing them up.
For the sake of demonstration of how to convert
MergeTree tables to
ReplicatedMergeTree, we will begin with a
MergeTree table and convert it to
ReplicatedMergeTree after wards.
We're going to follow the first two steps of the New York taxi data guide to create a sample table and load data into it.
Those steps are included below for your convenience.
Run the following commands to create a new database and insert data from an S3 bucket into a new table:
Run the following command to
DETACH the table.
Then attach it as replicated:
Finally, restore the replica metadata:
Check that it was converted to
ReplicatedMergeTree:
You're now ready to proceed with setting up your Cloud service in preparation for later restoring a backup from your S3 bucket.
Cloud preparation
You will be restoring your data into a new Cloud service. Follow the steps below to create a new Cloud service.
Open Cloud Console
Create a new service
Configure and create a service
Choose your desired region and configuration, then click
Create service
Create an access role
Open SQL console
Set up S3 access
To restore your backup from S3, you'll need to configure secure access between ClickHouse Cloud and your S3 bucket.
-
Follow the steps in "Accessing S3 data securely" to create an access role and obtain the role ARN.
-
Update the S3 bucket policy you created in "How to create an S3 bucket and IAM role" by adding the role ARN from the previous step.
Your updated policy for the S3 bucket will look something like this:
The policy includes both ARNs:
- IAM user (
docs-s3-user): Allows your self-managed ClickHouse cluster to back up to S3
- ClickHouse Cloud role (
ClickHouseAccess-001): Allows your Cloud service to restore from S3
Taking the backup (on self-managed deployment)
To make a backup of a single database, run the following command from clickhouse-client connected to your OSS deployment:
Replace
BUCKET_URL,
KEY_ID and
SECRET_KEY with your own AWS credentials.
The guide "How to create an S3 bucket and IAM role"
shows you how to obtain these if you do not yet have them.
If everything is correctly configured you will see a response similar to the one below containing a unique id assigned to the backup and the status of the backup.
If you check your previously empty S3 bucket you will now see some folders have appeared:
If you're performing a full migration then you can run the following command to backup the entire server:
The command above backups up:
- All user databases and tables
- User accounts and passwords
- Roles and permissions
- Settings profiles
- Row policies
- Quotas
- User-defined functions
If you're using a different Cloud Service Provider (CSP), you can use the
TO S3() (for both AWS and GCP) and
TO AzureBlobStorage() syntax.
For very large databases, consider using
ASYNC to run the backup in the background:
The backup id can then be used to monitor the progress of the backup:
It is also possible to take incremental backups. For more detail on backups in general, the reader is referred to the documentation for backup and restore.
Restore to ClickHouse Cloud
To restore a single database run the following query from your Cloud service, substituting your AWS credentials below,
setting
ROLE_ARN equal to the value which you obtained as output of the steps detailed
in "Accessing S3 data securely"
You can do a full service restore in a similar manner:
If you now run the following query in Cloud you can see that the database and table have been successfully restored on Cloud: