Migrating from Self-Managed ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud Using Backup Commands

There are two primary methods to migrate data from self-managed ClickHouse (OSS) to ClickHouse Cloud:

Using the remoteSecure() function in which data is directly pulled/pushed.

function in which data is directly pulled/pushed. Using BACKUP / RESTORE commands via cloud object storage

This migration guide focuses on the BACKUP / RESTORE approach and offers a practical example of migrating a database or full service in open source ClickHouse to Cloud via an S3 bucket.

Prerequisites

You have Docker installed

You have an S3 bucket and IAM user

You're able to create a new service ClickHouse Cloud service

To make the steps in this guide easy to follow along with and reproducible, we'll use one of the docker compose recipes for a ClickHouse cluster with two shards, and two replicas.

Cluster required This backup method requires a ClickHouse cluster because tables must be converted from the MergeTree engine to ReplicatedMergeTree . If you're running a single instance, follow the steps in "Migrating between self-managed ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud using remoteSecure" instead.

We'll first spin up a ClickHouse cluster using a Docker Compose configuration from our examples repository. You can ignore spinning up the ClickHouse cluster if you already have one running.

Clone the examples repository to your local machine From your terminal, cd into examples/docker-compose-recipes/recipes/cluster_2S_2R Make sure Docker is running, then start the ClickHouse cluster:

docker compose up

You should see:

[+] Running 7/7 ✔ Container clickhouse-keeper-01 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-keeper-02 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-keeper-03 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-01 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-02 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-04 Created 0.1s ✔ Container clickhouse-03 Created 0.1s

From a new terminal window at the root of the folder run the following command to connect to the first node of the cluster:

docker exec -it clickhouse-01 clickhouse-client

ClickHouse Cloud works with SharedMergeTree . When restoring a backup, ClickHouse automatically converts tables with ReplicatedMergeTree to SharedMergeTree tables.

It's likely your tables are already using the ReplciatedMergeTree engine if you are running a cluster. If not, you will need to convert any MergeTree tables to ReplicatedMergeTree before backing them up.

For the sake of demonstration of how to convert MergeTree tables to ReplicatedMergeTree , we will begin with a MergeTree table and convert it to ReplicatedMergeTree after wards. We're going to follow the first two steps of the New York taxi data guide to create a sample table and load data into it. Those steps are included below for your convenience.

Run the following commands to create a new database and insert data from an S3 bucket into a new table:

CREATE DATABASE nyc_taxi; CREATE TABLE nyc_taxi.trips_small ( trip_id UInt32, pickup_datetime DateTime, dropoff_datetime DateTime, pickup_longitude Nullable(Float64), pickup_latitude Nullable(Float64), dropoff_longitude Nullable(Float64), dropoff_latitude Nullable(Float64), passenger_count UInt8, trip_distance Float32, fare_amount Float32, extra Float32, tip_amount Float32, tolls_amount Float32, total_amount Float32, payment_type Enum('CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4, 'UNK' = 5), pickup_ntaname LowCardinality(String), dropoff_ntaname LowCardinality(String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree PRIMARY KEY (pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime);

INSERT INTO nyc_taxi.trips_small SELECT trip_id, pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime, pickup_longitude, pickup_latitude, dropoff_longitude, dropoff_latitude, passenger_count, trip_distance, fare_amount, extra, tip_amount, tolls_amount, total_amount, payment_type, pickup_ntaname, dropoff_ntaname FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{0..2}.gz', 'TabSeparatedWithNames' );

Run the following command to DETACH the table.

DETACH TABLE nyc_taxi.trips_small;

Then attach it as replicated:

ATTACH TABLE nyc_taxi.trips_small AS REPLICATED;

Finally, restore the replica metadata:

SYSTEM RESTORE REPLICA nyc_taxi.trips_small;

Check that it was converted to ReplicatedMergeTree :

SELECT engine FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'trips_small' AND database = 'nyc_taxi'; ┌─engine──────────────┐ │ ReplicatedMergeTree │ └─────────────────────┘

You're now ready to proceed with setting up your Cloud service in preparation for later restoring a backup from your S3 bucket.

You will be restoring your data into a new Cloud service. Follow the steps below to create a new Cloud service.

Open Cloud Console Go to https://console.clickhouse.cloud/ Create a new service Configure and create a service Choose your desired region and configuration, then click Create service Create an access role Open SQL console To restore your backup from S3, you'll need to configure secure access between ClickHouse Cloud and your S3 bucket. Follow the steps in "Accessing S3 data securely" to create an access role and obtain the role ARN. Update the S3 bucket policy you created in "How to create an S3 bucket and IAM role" by adding the role ARN from the previous step. Your updated policy for the S3 bucket will look something like this: { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Id": "Policy123456", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "abc123", "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": [ #highlight-start "arn:aws:iam::123456789123:role/ClickHouseAccess-001", "arn:aws:iam::123456789123:user/docs-s3-user" #highlight-end ] }, "Action": "s3:*", "Resource": [ "arn:aws:s3:::ch-docs-s3-bucket", "arn:aws:s3:::ch-docs-s3-bucket/*" ] } ] } The policy includes both ARNs: IAM user ( docs-s3-user ): Allows your self-managed ClickHouse cluster to back up to S3

( ): Allows your self-managed ClickHouse cluster to back up to S3 ClickHouse Cloud role ( ClickHouseAccess-001 ): Allows your Cloud service to restore from S3

To make a backup of a single database, run the following command from clickhouse-client connected to your OSS deployment:

BACKUP DATABASE nyc_taxi TO S3( 'BUCKET_URL', 'KEY_ID', 'SECRET_KEY' )

Replace BUCKET_URL , KEY_ID and SECRET_KEY with your own AWS credentials. The guide "How to create an S3 bucket and IAM role" shows you how to obtain these if you do not yet have them.

If everything is correctly configured you will see a response similar to the one below containing a unique id assigned to the backup and the status of the backup.

Query id: efcaf053-75ed-4924-aeb1-525547ea8d45 ┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status─────────┐ │ e73b99ab-f2a9-443a-80b4-533efe2d40b3 │ BACKUP_CREATED │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘

If you check your previously empty S3 bucket you will now see some folders have appeared:

If you're performing a full migration then you can run the following command to backup the entire server:

BACKUP TABLE system.users, TABLE system.roles, TABLE system.settings_profiles, TABLE system.row_policies, TABLE system.quotas, TABLE system.functions, ALL EXCEPT DATABASES INFORMATION_SCHEMA, information_schema, system TO S3( 'BUCKET_ID', 'KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ID' ) SETTINGS compression_method='lzma', compression_level=3;

The command above backups up:

All user databases and tables

User accounts and passwords

Roles and permissions

Settings profiles

Row policies

Quotas

User-defined functions

If you're using a different Cloud Service Provider (CSP), you can use the TO S3() (for both AWS and GCP) and TO AzureBlobStorage() syntax.

For very large databases, consider using ASYNC to run the backup in the background:

BACKUP DATABASE my_database TO S3('https://your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/backup.zip', 'key', 'secret') ASYNC; -- Returns immediately with backup ID -- Example result: -- ┌─id──────────────────────────────────┬─status────────────┐ -- │ abc123-def456-789 │ CREATING_BACKUP │ -- └─────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘

The backup id can then be used to monitor the progress of the backup:

SELECT * FROM system.backups WHERE id = 'abc123-def456-789'

It is also possible to take incremental backups. For more detail on backups in general, the reader is referred to the documentation for backup and restore.

To restore a single database run the following query from your Cloud service, substituting your AWS credentials below, setting ROLE_ARN equal to the value which you obtained as output of the steps detailed in "Accessing S3 data securely"

RESTORE DATABASE nyc_taxi FROM S3( 'BUCKET_URL', extra_credentials(role_arn = 'ROLE_ARN') )

You can do a full service restore in a similar manner:

RESTORE TABLE system.users, TABLE system.roles, TABLE system.settings_profiles, TABLE system.row_policies, TABLE system.quotas, ALL EXCEPT DATABASES INFORMATION_SCHEMA, information_schema, system FROM S3( 'BUCKET_URL', extra_credentials(role_arn = 'ROLE_ARN') )

If you now run the following query in Cloud you can see that the database and table have been successfully restored on Cloud: