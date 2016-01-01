Once the file has uploaded you will be able to configure the table where you want to insert the data to. A preview of the table with the first three rows is shown.

You can now select a destination table. The options are:

a new table

an existing table

You can specify which database you want to upload the data to, and in the case of a new table, the name of the table that will be created. You will also be able to select the sorting key:

Columns read from the file are shown as Source field s and for each field, you can change:

the inferred type

the default value

whether to make the column Nullable or not

Excluding fields You can also remove a field if you don't want to include it in the import

You can specify the type of table engine that you want to use:

MergeTree

ReplacingMergeTree

SummingMergeTree

Null

You can specify a partitioning key expression and primary key expression.

Click Import to ClickHouse (shown above) to import the data. The data import will be queued as indicated by the queued status badge in the Status column as shown below. You can also click Open as query (shown above) to open the insert query in the SQL console. The query will insert the file which was uploaded to an S3 bucket using the URL table function.