Marketplace Billing

You can subscribe to ClickHouse Cloud through the AWS, GCP, and Azure marketplaces. This allows you to pay for ClickHouse Cloud through your existing cloud provider billing.

You can either use pay-as-you-go (PAYG) or commit to a contract with ClickHouse Cloud through the marketplace. The billing will be handled by the cloud provider, and you will receive a single invoice for all your cloud services.

In the ClickHouse Cloud console, navigate to Billing. You should see the name of the marketplace and the link in the Payment details section.

Signing up for ClickHouse Cloud from the cloud provider marketplace is a two step process:

You first "subscribe" to ClickHouse Cloud on the cloud providers' marketplace portal. After you have finished subscribing, you click on "Pay Now" or "Manage on Provider" (depending on the marketplace). This redirects you to ClickHouse Cloud. On Clickhouse Cloud you either register for a new account, or sign in with an existing account. Either way, a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created for you which is tied to your marketplace billing.

NOTE: Your existing services and organizations from any prior ClickHouse Cloud signups will remain and they will not be connected to the marketplace billing. ClickHouse Cloud allows you to use the same account to manage multiple organization, each with different billing.

You can switch between organizations from the bottom left menu of the ClickHouse Cloud console.

You will need to subscribe to ClickHouse Cloud via the cloud provider marketplace. Once you finish subscribing on the marketplace, and redirect to ClickHouse Cloud you will have the option of linking an existing ClickHouse Cloud organization to marketplace billing. From that point on, your existing resources will now get billed via the marketplace.

You can confirm from the organization's billing page that billing is indeed now linked to the marketplace. Please contact ClickHouse Cloud support if you run into any issues.

Note Your existing services and organizations from any prior ClickHouse Cloud signups will remain and not be connected to the marketplace billing.

Note that you can simply stop using ClickHouse Cloud and delete all existing ClickHouse Cloud services. Even though the subscription will still be active, you will not be paying anything as ClickHouse Cloud doesn't have any recurring fees.

If you want to unsubscribe, please navigate to the Cloud Provider console and cancel the subscription renewal there. Once the subscription ends, all existing services will be stopped and you will be prompted to add a credit card. If no card was added, after two weeks all existing services will be deleted.

In that case please subscribe to the ClickHouse Cloud as usual (see sections on subscribing to ClickHouse Cloud via the marketplace).

For AWS marketplace a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created and connected to the marketplace.

For the GCP marketplace your old organization will be reactivated.

If you have any trouble with reactivating your marketplace org, please contact ClickHouse Cloud Support.

AWS billing Console

GCP Marketplace orders (select the billing account that you used for subscription)

Marketplace billing follows the calendar month cycle. For example, for usage between December 1st and January 1st, an invoice will be generated between January 3rd and January 5th.

ClickHouse Cloud usage statements follow a different billing cycle where usage is metered and reported over 30 days starting from the day of sign up.

The usage and invoice dates will differ if these dates are not the same. Since usage statements track usage by day for a given service, users can rely on statements to see the breakdown of costs.

Please see the Billing overview page.

There is no difference in pricing between marketplace billing and signing up directly with ClickHouse. In either case, your usage of ClickHouse Cloud is tracked in terms of ClickHouse Cloud Credits (CHCs), which are metered in the same way and billed accordingly.