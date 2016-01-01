Pricing

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Postgres managed by ClickHouse is built on local NVMe storage, which allows it to offer production-grade performance and native ClickHouse integration without the pricing overhead of traditional network-attached storage architectures. This page covers the pricing model, available instance types, and tier comparison for the service.

Postgres managed by ClickHouse is now available in Beta. The service remains free until metering begins on June 15, 2026, giving teams time to size instances appropriately before billing starts.

During the beta period, all plans include a 50% discount, reflecting our commitment to our early customers. Pricing starts at approximately $30/month for 1 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, 59 GB NVMe storage configuration.

Pricing calculator For exact pricing, use the pricing calculator to find the best configuration and pricing for your workload.

Because the service runs on local NVMe storage, many workloads can achieve substantially better price-performance compared to traditional network-attached storage architectures. See PostgresBench for benchmark comparisons against alternative Postgres providers on similar hardware profiles.

Customers may see up to 2–4× lower compute requirements for comparable workloads. These potential efficiency gains should be considered when comparing pricing across providers, although actual improvements will vary by workload and should be validated against your specific applications.

The service runs on local NVMe storage, so pricing is based on the full VM configuration — CPU, memory, and storage, rather than separate compute and disk charges.

Over 50 configurations are available, ranging from 1 vCPU / 8 GB RAM / 59 GB NVMe to 96 vCPUs / 768 GB RAM / 60 TB NVMe storage, providing flexibility for both compute-intensive and storage-heavy Postgres workloads.

Pricing, features, and resource limits vary by organization tier — Basic, Scale, or Enterprise, however, every tier includes the core capabilities of the service, including production-grade Postgres on local NVMe storage, native CDC to ClickHouse, and the pg_clickhouse extension.

The table below summarizes the features, capabilities, and limits included in each tier. To compare pricing across tiers, refer to the pricing calculator.

Instance configurations are grouped into three categories to simplify infrastructure selection based on workload characteristics.

Memory Optimized: Designed for memory-intensive workloads with higher memory-to-CPU ratios (such as 1:8 or 1:4). Supports AWS Graviton-based r8gd , r6gd , m6gd , and m8gd families. Best suited for large working sets, high cache hit ratios, and memory-bound database workloads.

Designed for memory-intensive workloads with higher memory-to-CPU ratios (such as 1:8 or 1:4). Supports AWS Graviton-based , , , and families. Best suited for large working sets, high cache hit ratios, and memory-bound database workloads. Storage Optimized: Designed for workloads that require large amounts of local NVMe storage without scaling compute proportionally. Supports AWS Graviton-based i8g , i8ge , i7i and i7ie families, with configurations offering up to 60 TB of local NVMe storage. Best suited for large datasets, time-series workloads, log and event storage, and storage-heavy OLTP workloads.

Designed for workloads that require large amounts of local NVMe storage without scaling compute proportionally. Supports AWS Graviton-based , , and families, with configurations offering up to 60 TB of local NVMe storage. Best suited for large datasets, time-series workloads, log and event storage, and storage-heavy OLTP workloads. CPU Optimized: Designed for compute-intensive workloads with lower memory-to-CPU ratios (typically around 1:2). Supports c6gd families and is best suited for high-concurrency transactional workloads and CPU-bound queries.

Use the pricing calculator to estimate deployment costs across different workload profiles and configurations. You can customize:

Organization tier (Basic, Scale, Enterprise)

Region

Configuration type (Memory, Storage, or CPU Optimized)

CPU architecture (ARM or x86)

vCPU, memory, and storage sizing

Standby / High Availability (HA) configurations

This allows you to compare pricing across more than 50 supported configuration permutations and find the best fit for your workload.

During the Beta period:

The service is free until usage metering begins on June 15, 2026

Native CDC via ClickPipes is included at no additional cost

is included at no additional cost No charges currently apply for network egress or backups

or All plans currently include 50% Beta pricing

As the product evolves during Beta, pricing and packaging may be refined ahead of General Availability (GA). Please note the following: