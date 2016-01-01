Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud
Use the ClickHouse OpenAPI to programmatically
control your Managed Postgres services just like ClickHouse services. Already
familiar with OpenAPI? Get your API keys and jump right to the Managed
Postgres API reference. Otherwise, follow along for a quick
run-through.
API Keys
Using the ClickHouse OpenAPI requires authentication; see API keys for how
to create them. Then use them via basic auth credentials like so:
KEY_ID=mykeyid
KEY_SECRET=mykeysecret
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations | jq
Organization ID
Next you'll need your organization ID.
- Select your organization name in the lower left corner of the console.
- Select Organization details.
- Hit the copy icon to the right of Organization ID to copy it directly
to your clipboard.
CRUD
Let's explore the lifecycle of a Postgres service.
Create
First, create a new one
using the create API. It requires the following properties in the JSON body
of the request:
-
name: Name of the new Postgres service
-
provider: Name of the cloud provider
-
region: Region within the provider's network in which to deploy the
service
-
size: The VM size
-
storageSize: The storage size for the VM
See the create API docs for the possible values for these properties. In
addition, let's specify Postgres 18 rather than the default, 17:
create_data='{
"name": "my postgres",
"provider": "aws",
"region": "us-west-2",
"postgresVersion": "18",
"size": "r8gd.large",
"storageSize": 118
}'
Now use this data to create a new instance; note that it requires the content
type header:
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres" \
-d "$create_data" | jq
On success, it will create a new instance and return information about it,
including connection data:
{
"result": {
"id": "pg7myrd1j06p3gx4zrm2ze8qz6",
"name": "my postgres",
"provider": "aws",
"region": "us-west-2",
"postgresVersion": "18",
"size": "r8gd.large",
"storageSize": 118,
"haType": "none",
"tags": [],
"connectionString": "postgres://postgres:vV6cfEr2p_-TzkCDrZOx@my-postgres-6d8d2e3e.pg7myrd1j06p3gx4zrm2ze8qz6.c0.us-west-2.aws.pg.clickhouse-dev.com:5432/postgres?channel_binding=require",
"username": "postgres",
"password": "vV6cfEr2p_-TzkCDrZOx",
"hostname": "my-postgres-6d8d2e3e.pg7myrd1j06p3gx4zrm2ze8qz6.c0.us-west-2.aws.pg.clickhouse-dev.com",
"isPrimary": true,
"state": "creating"
},
"requestId": "a5957990-dbe5-46fd-b5ce-a7f8f79e50fe",
"status": 200
}
Read
Use the
id from the response to fetch the service again:
PG_ID=pg7myrd1j06p3gx4zrm2ze8qz6
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID" \
| jq
The output will be similar to the JSON returned for creation, but keep an eye
on the
state; when it changes to
running, the server is ready:
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID" \
| jq .result.state
Now you can use the
connectionString property to connect, for example via
psql:
$ psql "$(
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID" \
| jq -r .result.connectionString
)"
psql (18.3)
SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, compression: off, ALPN: postgresql)
Type "help" for help.
postgres=#
Type
\q to exit psql.
Update
The patch API supports updating a subset of the properties of a Managed
Postgres service via RFC 7396 JSON Merge Patch. Tags may be of particular
interest for complex deployments; simply send them alone in the request:
curl -sX PATCH --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID" \
-d '{"tags": [{"key": "Environment", "value": "production"}]}' \
| jq .result
The returned data should include the new tags:
{
"id": "$PG_ID",
"name": "my postgres",
"provider": "aws",
"region": "us-west-2",
"postgresVersion": "18",
"size": "r8gd.large",
"storageSize": 118,
"haType": "none",
"tags": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "production"
}
],
"connectionString": "postgres://postgres:vV6cfEr2p_-TzkCDrZOx@my-postgres-6d8d2e3e.$PG_ID.c0.us-west-2.aws.pg.clickhouse-dev.com:5432/postgres?channel_binding=require",
"username": "postgres",
"password": "vV6cfEr2p_-TzkCDrZOx",
"hostname": "my-postgres-6d8d2e3e.$PG_ID.c0.us-west-2.aws.pg.clickhouse-dev.com",
"isPrimary": true,
"state": "running"
}
Delete
Use the delete API to delete a Postgres service.
Note
Deleting a Postgres service completely removes the service and all of its
data. Be sure you have a backup or have promoted a replica to primary before
deleting a service.
curl -sX DELETE --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID" \
| jq
On success, the response will report status code 200, e.g.:
{
"requestId": "ac9bbffa-e370-410c-8bdd-bd24bf3d7f82",
"status": 200
}