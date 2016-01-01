Prometheus Integration

Managed Postgres exposes two Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoints on the ClickHouse Cloud API:

Endpoint Path Returns Org /v1/organizations/{orgId}/postgres/prometheus Metrics for every Managed Postgres service in the org Instance /v1/organizations/{orgId}/postgres/{pgId}/prometheus Metrics for a single service

Note The org-level endpoint returns metrics for up to 100 services. If your organization has more than 100 Managed Postgres services, contact support.

The endpoint uses the same API keys as the rest of the OpenAPI; see the OpenAPI guide for how to create them and look up your organization and service IDs.

KEY_ID=mykeyid KEY_SECRET=mykeysecret ORG_ID=myorgid PG_ID=mypgid

curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/prometheus"

curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID/prometheus"

# HELP PostgresServiceInfo Information about PostgreSQL service, including status and version. # TYPE PostgresServiceInfo gauge PostgresServiceInfo{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",postgres_status="running",postgres_version="18"} 1 # HELP PostgresServer_ActiveConnections Number of active connections by state. # TYPE PostgresServer_ActiveConnections gauge PostgresServer_ActiveConnections{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",state="active"} 1 PostgresServer_ActiveConnections{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",state="idle"} 4 # HELP PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio Buffer cache hit ratio: blocks served from cache vs. total blocks accessed (%). # TYPE PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio gauge PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres"} 100

For the full list of metrics and their meanings, see the metrics reference.

This config scrapes the org-level endpoint every 30 seconds:

scrape_configs: - job_name: "managed-postgres" scheme: https metrics_path: "/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/postgres/prometheus" static_configs: - targets: ["api.clickhouse.cloud"] basic_auth: username: <KEY_ID> password: <KEY_SECRET> honor_labels: true scrape_interval: 30s

Set honor_labels: true so the postgres_service and postgres_service_name labels from the endpoint are preserved instead of being overwritten by Prometheus.

To scrape a single service, append /<PG_ID> to the metrics_path .