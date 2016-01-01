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Managed Postgres exposes two Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoints
on the ClickHouse Cloud API:
|Endpoint
|Path
|Returns
|Org
/v1/organizations/{orgId}/postgres/prometheus
|Metrics for every Managed Postgres service in the org
|Instance
/v1/organizations/{orgId}/postgres/{pgId}/prometheus
|Metrics for a single service
Note
The org-level endpoint returns metrics for up to 100 services. If your
organization has more than 100 Managed Postgres services, contact
support.
Authentication
The endpoint uses the same API keys as the rest of the OpenAPI; see
the OpenAPI guide for how to create
them and look up your organization and service IDs.
KEY_ID=mykeyid
KEY_SECRET=mykeysecret
ORG_ID=myorgid
PG_ID=mypgid
Scraping all services in an organization
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/prometheus"
Scraping a single service
curl -s --user "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/postgres/$PG_ID/prometheus"
Sample response
# HELP PostgresServiceInfo Information about PostgreSQL service, including status and version.
# TYPE PostgresServiceInfo gauge
PostgresServiceInfo{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",postgres_status="running",postgres_version="18"} 1
# HELP PostgresServer_ActiveConnections Number of active connections by state.
# TYPE PostgresServer_ActiveConnections gauge
PostgresServer_ActiveConnections{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",state="active"} 1
PostgresServer_ActiveConnections{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres",state="idle"} 4
# HELP PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio Buffer cache hit ratio: blocks served from cache vs. total blocks accessed (%).
# TYPE PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio gauge
PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio{clickhouse_org="ca04a310-730d-4ce0-93dd-39f2cd2d5e6f",postgres_service="0c330583-6396-86d0-82cd-ed0f23b0d38c",postgres_service_name="my-postgres"} 100
For the full list of metrics and their meanings, see the
metrics reference.
Configuring Prometheus
This config scrapes the org-level endpoint every 30 seconds:
scrape_configs:
- job_name: "managed-postgres"
scheme: https
metrics_path: "/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/postgres/prometheus"
static_configs:
- targets: ["api.clickhouse.cloud"]
basic_auth:
username: <KEY_ID>
password: <KEY_SECRET>
honor_labels: true
scrape_interval: 30s
Set
honor_labels: true so the
postgres_service and
postgres_service_name labels from the endpoint are preserved instead
of being overwritten by Prometheus.
To scrape a single service, append
/<PG_ID> to the
metrics_path.
Integrating with Grafana and Datadog
The endpoint follows the same shape as the ClickHouse Prometheus
endpoint, so the Grafana Cloud, Grafana
Alloy, and Datadog OpenMetrics agent configurations described there
apply here too. Point
metrics_path at the Managed Postgres org or
instance path instead of the ClickHouse one.