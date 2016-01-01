Managed Postgres monitoring

You can monitor your Managed Postgres services with the following methods:

Section Description Setup required Dashboard Built-in cloud console charts for resource usage and database activity None Prometheus endpoint Scrape metrics into Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog, or any OpenMetrics-compatible collector API key + scraper config Metrics reference Full list of metrics exposed by the Prometheus endpoint, with types, labels, and meanings N/A

Open the cloud console and navigate to the Monitoring tab of any Managed Postgres instance to see live charts for CPU, memory, IOPS, connections, transactions, cache hit ratio, and deadlocks. No configuration required.

To pipe the same metrics into your own observability stack, use the Prometheus endpoint.