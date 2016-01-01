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Managed Postgres monitoring

Private preview

You can monitor your Managed Postgres services with the following methods:

SectionDescriptionSetup required
DashboardBuilt-in cloud console charts for resource usage and database activityNone
Prometheus endpointScrape metrics into Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog, or any OpenMetrics-compatible collectorAPI key + scraper config
Metrics referenceFull list of metrics exposed by the Prometheus endpoint, with types, labels, and meaningsN/A

Quick start

Open the cloud console and navigate to the Monitoring tab of any Managed Postgres instance to see live charts for CPU, memory, IOPS, connections, transactions, cache hit ratio, and deadlocks. No configuration required.

To pipe the same metrics into your own observability stack, use the Prometheus endpoint.