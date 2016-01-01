Metrics reference
This page lists every metric exposed by the Managed Postgres Prometheus endpoint. For setup and authentication, see the Prometheus endpoint page.
Common labels
Every metric carries the following labels:
|Label
|Description
clickhouse_org
|Organization ID
postgres_service
|Postgres service ID
postgres_service_name
|Postgres service name
Some metrics add a label for the dimension they break out (e.g.
mode on CPU metrics,
state on connections,
database on database
size). Those are listed alongside each metric.
Information metric
PostgresServiceInfo is a gauge that always equals
1 and carries the
service's current status and version on its labels. Use it to join
status onto other metrics or to alert on a service leaving the
running state.
|Metric
|Type
|Extra labels
|Description
PostgresServiceInfo
|gauge
postgres_status,
postgres_version
|One series per service; value is always
1.
postgres_status reports the current lifecycle state of the service
(for example
running,
creating,
stopped).
postgres_version
reports the major Postgres version (e.g.
17,
18).
Capacity
Static limits provisioned for the service. These change only when the service is resized.
|Metric
|Type
|Unit
|Description
PostgresServer_CPUCores
|gauge
|cores
|CPU cores allocated to the service.
PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytes
|gauge
|bytes
|Memory allocated to the service.
PostgresServer_StorageLimitBytes
|gauge
|bytes
|Storage allocated to the service.
Resource utilization
|Metric
|Type
|Extra labels
|Description
PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_Total
|counter
mode
|CPU time consumed, broken out by mode:
user,
system,
iowait,
softirq,
steal,
irq,
nice,
idle.
PostgresServer_MemoryUsedPercent
|gauge
|Memory in use, as a percentage of
PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytes.
PostgresServer_MemoryCachePercent
|gauge
|Memory used by cache and buffers, as a percentage of total memory.
PostgresServer_FilesystemUsedPercent
|gauge
|Filesystem space used, as a percentage of total storage.
To compute CPU usage as a percentage, take the rate of
PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_Total over the modes you care about and
divide by
PostgresServer_CPUCores.
Disk and network I/O
|Metric
|Type
|Unit
|Description
PostgresServer_DiskReads_Total
|counter
|ops
|Disk read operations completed.
PostgresServer_DiskWrites_Total
|counter
|ops
|Disk write operations completed.
PostgresServer_NetworkReceiveBytes_Total
|counter
|bytes
|Bytes received over the network.
PostgresServer_NetworkTransmitBytes_Total
|counter
|bytes
|Bytes transmitted over the network.
Database activity
Cumulative counters since service start. Use
rate() or
irate() to
turn them into per-second values.
|Metric
|Type
|Description
PostgresServer_TuplesFetched_Total
|counter
|Rows fetched by queries.
PostgresServer_TuplesInserted_Total
|counter
|Rows inserted.
PostgresServer_TuplesUpdated_Total
|counter
|Rows updated.
PostgresServer_TuplesDeleted_Total
|counter
|Rows deleted.
PostgresServer_TransactionsCommitted_Total
|counter
|Transactions committed.
PostgresServer_TransactionsRolledBack_Total
|counter
|Transactions rolled back.
PostgresServer_Deadlocks_Total
|counter
|Deadlocks detected.
Connections, cache, and database size
|Metric
|Type
|Extra labels
|Description
PostgresServer_ActiveConnections
|gauge
state
|Connections by state (e.g.
active,
idle).
PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio
|gauge
|Buffer cache hit ratio: blocks served from cache vs. total blocks accessed, as a percentage.
PostgresServer_DatabaseSizeBytes
|gauge
database
|Disk size of each database, in bytes. Includes the
postgres default and any user-created databases.
Related pages
- Prometheus endpoint — setup, authentication, and scraping
- Dashboard — built-in cloud console charts
- OpenAPI guide — API key creation and lookup of organization and service IDs