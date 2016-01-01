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Metrics reference

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This page lists every metric exposed by the Managed Postgres Prometheus endpoint. For setup and authentication, see the Prometheus endpoint page.

Common labels

Every metric carries the following labels:

LabelDescription
clickhouse_orgOrganization ID
postgres_servicePostgres service ID
postgres_service_namePostgres service name

Some metrics add a label for the dimension they break out (e.g. mode on CPU metrics, state on connections, database on database size). Those are listed alongside each metric.

Information metric

PostgresServiceInfo is a gauge that always equals 1 and carries the service's current status and version on its labels. Use it to join status onto other metrics or to alert on a service leaving the running state.

MetricTypeExtra labelsDescription
PostgresServiceInfogaugepostgres_status, postgres_versionOne series per service; value is always 1.

postgres_status reports the current lifecycle state of the service (for example running, creating, stopped). postgres_version reports the major Postgres version (e.g. 17, 18).

Capacity

Static limits provisioned for the service. These change only when the service is resized.

MetricTypeUnitDescription
PostgresServer_CPUCoresgaugecoresCPU cores allocated to the service.
PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytesgaugebytesMemory allocated to the service.
PostgresServer_StorageLimitBytesgaugebytesStorage allocated to the service.

Resource utilization

MetricTypeExtra labelsDescription
PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_TotalcountermodeCPU time consumed, broken out by mode: user, system, iowait, softirq, steal, irq, nice, idle.
PostgresServer_MemoryUsedPercentgaugeMemory in use, as a percentage of PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytes.
PostgresServer_MemoryCachePercentgaugeMemory used by cache and buffers, as a percentage of total memory.
PostgresServer_FilesystemUsedPercentgaugeFilesystem space used, as a percentage of total storage.

To compute CPU usage as a percentage, take the rate of PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_Total over the modes you care about and divide by PostgresServer_CPUCores.

Disk and network I/O

MetricTypeUnitDescription
PostgresServer_DiskReads_TotalcounteropsDisk read operations completed.
PostgresServer_DiskWrites_TotalcounteropsDisk write operations completed.
PostgresServer_NetworkReceiveBytes_TotalcounterbytesBytes received over the network.
PostgresServer_NetworkTransmitBytes_TotalcounterbytesBytes transmitted over the network.

Database activity

Cumulative counters since service start. Use rate() or irate() to turn them into per-second values.

MetricTypeDescription
PostgresServer_TuplesFetched_TotalcounterRows fetched by queries.
PostgresServer_TuplesInserted_TotalcounterRows inserted.
PostgresServer_TuplesUpdated_TotalcounterRows updated.
PostgresServer_TuplesDeleted_TotalcounterRows deleted.
PostgresServer_TransactionsCommitted_TotalcounterTransactions committed.
PostgresServer_TransactionsRolledBack_TotalcounterTransactions rolled back.
PostgresServer_Deadlocks_TotalcounterDeadlocks detected.

Connections, cache, and database size

MetricTypeExtra labelsDescription
PostgresServer_ActiveConnectionsgaugestateConnections by state (e.g. active, idle).
PostgresServer_CacheHitRatiogaugeBuffer cache hit ratio: blocks served from cache vs. total blocks accessed, as a percentage.
PostgresServer_DatabaseSizeBytesgaugedatabaseDisk size of each database, in bytes. Includes the postgres default and any user-created databases.