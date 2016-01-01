Metrics reference

This page lists every metric exposed by the Managed Postgres Prometheus endpoint. For setup and authentication, see the Prometheus endpoint page.

Every metric carries the following labels:

Label Description clickhouse_org Organization ID postgres_service Postgres service ID postgres_service_name Postgres service name

Some metrics add a label for the dimension they break out (e.g. mode on CPU metrics, state on connections, database on database size). Those are listed alongside each metric.

PostgresServiceInfo is a gauge that always equals 1 and carries the service's current status and version on its labels. Use it to join status onto other metrics or to alert on a service leaving the running state.

Metric Type Extra labels Description PostgresServiceInfo gauge postgres_status , postgres_version One series per service; value is always 1 .

postgres_status reports the current lifecycle state of the service (for example running , creating , stopped ). postgres_version reports the major Postgres version (e.g. 17 , 18 ).

Static limits provisioned for the service. These change only when the service is resized.

Metric Type Unit Description PostgresServer_CPUCores gauge cores CPU cores allocated to the service. PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytes gauge bytes Memory allocated to the service. PostgresServer_StorageLimitBytes gauge bytes Storage allocated to the service.

Metric Type Extra labels Description PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_Total counter mode CPU time consumed, broken out by mode: user , system , iowait , softirq , steal , irq , nice , idle . PostgresServer_MemoryUsedPercent gauge Memory in use, as a percentage of PostgresServer_MemoryLimitBytes . PostgresServer_MemoryCachePercent gauge Memory used by cache and buffers, as a percentage of total memory. PostgresServer_FilesystemUsedPercent gauge Filesystem space used, as a percentage of total storage.

To compute CPU usage as a percentage, take the rate of PostgresServer_CPUSeconds_Total over the modes you care about and divide by PostgresServer_CPUCores .

Metric Type Unit Description PostgresServer_DiskReads_Total counter ops Disk read operations completed. PostgresServer_DiskWrites_Total counter ops Disk write operations completed. PostgresServer_NetworkReceiveBytes_Total counter bytes Bytes received over the network. PostgresServer_NetworkTransmitBytes_Total counter bytes Bytes transmitted over the network.

Cumulative counters since service start. Use rate() or irate() to turn them into per-second values.

Metric Type Description PostgresServer_TuplesFetched_Total counter Rows fetched by queries. PostgresServer_TuplesInserted_Total counter Rows inserted. PostgresServer_TuplesUpdated_Total counter Rows updated. PostgresServer_TuplesDeleted_Total counter Rows deleted. PostgresServer_TransactionsCommitted_Total counter Transactions committed. PostgresServer_TransactionsRolledBack_Total counter Transactions rolled back. PostgresServer_Deadlocks_Total counter Deadlocks detected.

Metric Type Extra labels Description PostgresServer_ActiveConnections gauge state Connections by state (e.g. active , idle ). PostgresServer_CacheHitRatio gauge Buffer cache hit ratio: blocks served from cache vs. total blocks accessed, as a percentage. PostgresServer_DatabaseSizeBytes gauge database Disk size of each database, in bytes. Includes the postgres default and any user-created databases.