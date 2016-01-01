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Monitoring dashboard

Private preview

The Monitoring tab in the left sidebar of an instance shows real-time charts of resource usage and database activity for the selected time period.

Panels

The dashboard groups metrics into the following panels:

  • IOPS — disk read and write operations per second
  • CPU usage — broken out by user, system, iowait, softirq, and steal
  • Memory usage — used memory and cache and buffers as a percentage of the total
  • Disk usage — filesystem space used as a percentage of the storage allocated to the service
  • Network traffic — bytes received and transmitted
  • Database size — bytes per database (including the postgres default and any user-created databases)
  • Connection count — active and idle connections
  • Operation throughput — fetches, inserts, updates, and deletes per second
  • Transactions — commits and rollbacks per second
  • Cache hit ratio — percentage of block reads served from the buffer cache rather than disk
  • Deadlocks — deadlocks detected by the server

Time period

Use the Time period selector to switch between the last hour, day, week, or a custom range.