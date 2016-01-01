Monitoring dashboard

The Monitoring tab in the left sidebar of an instance shows real-time charts of resource usage and database activity for the selected time period.

The dashboard groups metrics into the following panels:

IOPS — disk read and write operations per second

— disk read and write operations per second CPU usage — broken out by user , system , iowait , softirq , and steal

— broken out by , , , , and Memory usage — used memory and cache and buffers as a percentage of the total

— used memory and cache and buffers as a percentage of the total Disk usage — filesystem space used as a percentage of the storage allocated to the service

— filesystem space used as a percentage of the storage allocated to the service Network traffic — bytes received and transmitted

— bytes received and transmitted Database size — bytes per database (including the postgres default and any user-created databases)

— bytes per database (including the default and any user-created databases) Connection count — active and idle connections

— active and idle connections Operation throughput — fetches, inserts, updates, and deletes per second

— fetches, inserts, updates, and deletes per second Transactions — commits and rollbacks per second

— commits and rollbacks per second Cache hit ratio — percentage of block reads served from the buffer cache rather than disk

— percentage of block reads served from the buffer cache rather than disk Deadlocks — deadlocks detected by the server

Use the Time period selector to switch between the last hour, day, week, or a custom range.