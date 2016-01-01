Monitoring dashboard
The Monitoring tab in the left sidebar of an instance shows real-time charts of resource usage and database activity for the selected time period.
Panels
The dashboard groups metrics into the following panels:
- IOPS — disk read and write operations per second
- CPU usage — broken out by
user,
system,
iowait,
softirq, and
steal
- Memory usage — used memory and cache and buffers as a percentage of the total
- Disk usage — filesystem space used as a percentage of the storage allocated to the service
- Network traffic — bytes received and transmitted
- Database size — bytes per database (including the
postgresdefault and any user-created databases)
- Connection count — active and idle connections
- Operation throughput — fetches, inserts, updates, and deletes per second
- Transactions — commits and rollbacks per second
- Cache hit ratio — percentage of block reads served from the buffer cache rather than disk
- Deadlocks — deadlocks detected by the server
Time period
Use the Time period selector to switch between the last hour, day, week, or a custom range.
Related pages
- Prometheus endpoint — scrape the same metrics into your own observability stack
- Metrics reference — full list of metrics with types and labels