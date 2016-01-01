Managed Postgres data migration

You can migrate to Managed Postgres through four different paths. Which one fits depends on whether you need ongoing replication, what source you're migrating from, and how much downtime your application can tolerate during cutover.

Method Ongoing replication (CDC) Where it runs Best for ClickPipes Yes ClickHouse Cloud console Most migrations — guided wizard with initial load and CDC out of the box PeerDB Yes Self-hosted (Docker) Sources or workflows not covered by the ClickPipes UI pg_dump and pg_restore No Your local machine One-time moves of small or static datasets where downtime is acceptable Logical replication Yes Source and target Postgres Direct control over native Postgres replication, no third-party tooling

ClickPipes is the recommended path for most migrations. It runs entirely inside the ClickHouse Cloud console and walks you through connecting to the source, exporting and importing the schema, and starting an initial load with or without CDC. Pre-built source connectors cover Amazon RDS, Aurora, Supabase, Google Cloud SQL, Azure Flexible Server, Neon, Crunchy Bridge, TimescaleDB, and any generic Postgres instance.

PeerDB is a self-hosted migration tool you run via Docker. Use it when your source or workflow isn't a fit for the ClickPipes wizard — for example, when you need to script peer creation across many databases or run the migration entirely inside your own network. PeerDB doesn't migrate indexes, constraints, or triggers automatically; you recreate those on the target after the data lands.

pg_dump and pg_restore take a snapshot of the source and replay it on the target. There's no ongoing replication, so writes must stop on the source for the duration of the dump and restore. This is the right choice for small or static datasets, or non-production environments where a maintenance window is acceptable.

Logical replication uses native Postgres publications and subscriptions to stream changes from the source to the target. You configure wal_level , replication slots, and the REPLICATION privilege yourself — no third-party tooling sits in the middle. Pick this path when you want full control over the replication mechanics or your environment rules out external migration tools.

Once data is moving, use data validation to confirm row counts and content match between source and target before cutting over application traffic. The migrations FAQ covers common errors and recovery steps.