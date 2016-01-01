Managed Postgres migrations FAQ

Many questions about how Postgres replication works — including TOAST columns, replication slots, publications, schema changes, and data type mappings — are covered in the ClickPipes for Postgres FAQ. The information there applies to Managed Postgres migrations as well.

This error occurs when the source Postgres has an enum value that doesn't exist on the target Managed Postgres. Logical replication doesn't automatically propagate ALTER TYPE ... ADD VALUE commands, so new enum values added on the source after the initial schema setup will cause inserts to fail on the target.

To fix this, add the missing value to the enum type on the target Postgres:

ALTER TYPE your_enum_type ADD VALUE 'new_value';

Replace your_enum_type with the name of your enum type and 'new_value' with the missing value from the error message.

Unique constraint violations can occur during logical replication when the replication order causes a conflict with an existing unique constraint on the target. This can occur in CDC workloads involving replaying operations that temporarily violate uniqueness before a subsequent update resolves it.

To unblock replication, drop the unique constraint on the target Postgres:

ALTER TABLE your_table DROP CONSTRAINT your_constraint_name;

You can find the constraint name by running:

SELECT conname, conrelid::regclass FROM pg_constraint WHERE contype = 'u';

Re-add the constraint during cutover, once replication is complete and the source is no longer active: