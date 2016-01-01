Migrate to Managed Postgres using ClickPipes

ClickHouse Cloud now offers ClickPipes to migrate your external PostgreSQL database into a Managed Postgres service. This built-in integration provides a streamlined experience to connect to your source database, export the schema, import it into Managed Postgres, and set up continuous replication.

DDL propagation: continuous replication (CDC) captures DML operations and ADD COLUMN . Other DDL changes such as DROP COLUMN and ALTER COLUMN aren't propagated and must be applied manually on the target.

Note If you run into issues during migration, check the Managed Postgres Migrations FAQ for common errors and solutions.

Open the ClickHouse Cloud console and select your Managed Postgres service.

In the left sidebar, click Data sources.

Click Start import.

Fill in the connection details for your source PostgreSQL database: host, port, username, password, and database name. Enable TLS if your source requires it.

If you require a private connection to your source database, you can opt for SSH tunneling and provide the necessary SSH details. This allows the migration to securely connect to databases that aren't publicly accessible.

Choose an ingestion method:

Initial load + CDC — copies existing data, then keeps the target in sync with ongoing changes.

— copies existing data, then keeps the target in sync with ongoing changes. Initial load only — one-time copy, no ongoing replication.

— one-time copy, no ongoing replication. CDC only — skips the initial copy and replicates only new changes from this point forward.

Click Next.

The wizard displays a pg_dump command pre-filled with your source connection details. Run it in a terminal:

pg_dump \ -h <source_host> \ -U <source_user> \ -d <source_database> \ --schema-only \ -f pg.sql

This creates pg.sql in your current directory.

Click Next.

Select the destination database from the dropdown, or click Create a new database to provision one.

The wizard displays a psql command to apply the schema dump to your Managed Postgres service. Run it in a terminal:

psql \ -h <target_host> \ -p 5432 \ -U <target_user> \ -d <target_database> \ -f pg.sql

Click Next.

Specify the publication to use for logical replication. If you leave this blank, a publication is created automatically.

Expand Advanced replication settings to tune throughput:

Setting Default Description Sync interval (seconds) 10 How frequently the replication slot is polled Parallel threads for initial load 4 Number of threads for the bulk copy phase Pull batch size 100,000 Rows fetched per replication batch Snapshot number of rows per partition 100000 Partition size for large table snapshots Snapshot number of tables in parallel 1 Tables snapshotted concurrently

Click Next.

Select the tables you want to replicate. Tables are grouped by schema. Select individual tables or expand a schema to pick all of them.

Click Create migration.

After creating the migration, you'll see it listed in Data sources with a Running status.

Click the migration to open the detail view. The Tables tab shows the initial load progress for each table, including rows processed, partitions, and average time per partition. The Metrics tab shows replication lag and throughput once CDC begins.

Once the initial load is complete and, if using CDC, replication lag is near zero:

Validate row counts. Spot-check critical tables on both source and target before switching traffic:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM public.orders;

Stop writes on the source. Pause application writes. To enforce read-only mode during cutover:

ALTER DATABASE <source_db> SET default_transaction_read_only = on;

Confirm replication is caught up. Compare the latest row on source and target:

-- Run on both source and target SELECT MAX(id), MAX(updated_at) FROM public.orders;

Reset sequences. Align sequences with the current maximum values in each table:

DO $$ DECLARE r RECORD; BEGIN FOR r IN SELECT n.nspname AS schema_name, c.relname AS table_name, a.attname AS column_name, pg_get_serial_sequence(format('%I.%I', n.nspname, c.relname), a.attname) AS seq_name FROM pg_class c JOIN pg_namespace n ON n.oid = c.relnamespace JOIN pg_attribute a ON a.attrelid = c.oid WHERE c.relkind = 'r' AND a.attnum > 0 AND NOT a.attisdropped AND n.nspname NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema') LOOP IF r.seq_name IS NOT NULL THEN EXECUTE format( 'SELECT setval(%L, COALESCE((SELECT MAX(%I) FROM %I.%I), 0) + 1, false)', r.seq_name, r.column_name, r.schema_name, r.table_name ); END IF; END LOOP; END $$;

Cut over application traffic. Point reads and writes to your Managed Postgres service and monitor for errors, constraint violations, and replication health.

Clean up. Once you've cut over and confirmed the new service is healthy, delete the migration from Data sources. If you used CDC, drop the replication slot from the source to free resources: