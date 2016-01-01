Migrate to Managed Postgres using ClickHouse Cloud
ClickHouse Cloud includes a built-in import wizard that migrates your external PostgreSQL database into a Managed Postgres service. The wizard handles the source connection, schema export and import, replication settings, and table selection in five guided steps.
Prerequisites
- Access to your source PostgreSQL database with a user that has replication privileges.
- A ClickHouse Managed Postgres service as the migration target. If you don't have one yet, see the quickstart.
pg_dumpand
psqlinstalled on your local machine. Both ship with the standard PostgreSQL client tools.
Considerations before migrating
- DDL propagation: continuous replication (CDC) captures DML operations and
ADD COLUMN. Other DDL changes such as
DROP COLUMNand
ALTER COLUMNaren't propagated and must be applied manually on the target.
Step 1: Connect to your source database
Open the ClickHouse Cloud console and select your Managed Postgres service.
In the left sidebar, click Data sources.
Click Start import.
Fill in the connection details for your source PostgreSQL database: host, port, username, password, and database name. Enable TLS if your source requires it.
If you require a private connection to your source database, you can opt for SSH tunneling and provide the necessary SSH details. This allows the migration to securely connect to databases that aren't publicly accessible.
Choose an ingestion method:
- Initial load + CDC — copies existing data, then keeps the target in sync with ongoing changes.
- Initial load only — one-time copy, no ongoing replication.
- CDC only — skips the initial copy and replicates only new changes from this point forward.
Click Next.
Step 2: Export your database schema
The wizard displays a
pg_dump command pre-filled with your source connection details. Run it in a terminal:
This creates
pg.sql in your current directory.
Click Next.
Step 3: Import the schema into your Managed Postgres service
Select the destination database from the dropdown, or click Create a new database to provision one.
The wizard displays a
psql command to apply the schema dump to your Managed Postgres service. Run it in a terminal:
Click Next.
Step 4: Configure ingestion settings
Specify the publication to use for logical replication. If you leave this blank, a publication is created automatically.
Expand Advanced replication settings to tune throughput:
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Sync interval (seconds)
|10
|How frequently the replication slot is polled
|Parallel threads for initial load
|4
|Number of threads for the bulk copy phase
|Pull batch size
|100,000
|Rows fetched per replication batch
|Snapshot number of rows per partition
|100000
|Partition size for large table snapshots
|Snapshot number of tables in parallel
|1
|Tables snapshotted concurrently
Click Next.
Step 5: Select tables
Select the tables you want to replicate. Tables are grouped by schema. Select individual tables or expand a schema to pick all of them.
Click Create migration.
Monitor the migration
After creating the migration, you'll see it listed in Data sources with a Running status.
Click the migration to open the detail view. The Tables tab shows the initial load progress for each table, including rows processed, partitions, and average time per partition. The Metrics tab shows replication lag and throughput once CDC begins.
Post-migration tasks
Once the initial load is complete and, if using CDC, replication lag is near zero:
Validate row counts. Spot-check critical tables on both source and target before switching traffic:
Stop writes on the source. Pause application writes. To enforce read-only mode during cutover:
Confirm replication is caught up. Compare the latest row on source and target:
Reset sequences. Align sequences with the current maximum values in each table:
Cut over application traffic. Point reads and writes to your Managed Postgres service and monitor for errors, constraint violations, and replication health.
Clean up. Once you've cut over and confirmed the new service is healthy, delete the migration from Data sources. If you used CDC, drop the replication slot from the source to free resources: