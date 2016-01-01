Managed Postgres FAQ

You can monitor CPU, memory, IOPS, and storage usage directly from the ClickHouse Cloud console in the Monitoring tab of your Managed Postgres instance.

Note Query Performance Insights for detailed query analysis is coming soon.

Managed Postgres includes automatic daily backups with continuous WAL archiving, enabling point-in-time recovery to any moment within a 7-day retention window. Backups are stored in S3.

For complete details on backup frequency, retention, and how to perform point-in-time recovery, see the Backup and restore documentation.

Terraform support for Managed Postgres is not currently available. We recommend using the ClickHouse Cloud console to create and manage your instances.

Managed Postgres includes 100+ PostgreSQL extensions, including popular ones like PostGIS, pgvector, pg_cron, and many more. For the complete list of available extensions and installation instructions, see the Extensions documentation.

Yes, you can modify PostgreSQL and PgBouncer configuration parameters through the Settings tab in the console. For details on available parameters and how to change them, see the Settings documentation.

Tip If you need a parameter that isn't currently available, contact support to request it.

Yes. Managed Postgres provides full native PostgreSQL functionality, including support for multiple databases and schemas within a single instance. You can create and manage databases and schemas using standard PostgreSQL commands.

You have full superuser access to your Managed Postgres instance, which allows you to create roles and manage permissions using standard PostgreSQL commands.

Note Enhanced RBAC features with console integration are planned for this year.

Managed Postgres supports several migration approaches:

pg_dump and pg_restore : For smaller databases or one-time migrations. See the pg_dump and pg_restore guide.

: For smaller databases or one-time migrations. See the pg_dump and pg_restore guide. Logical replication : For larger databases requiring minimal downtime. See the Logical replication guide.

: For larger databases requiring minimal downtime. See the Logical replication guide. PeerDB: For CDC-based replication from other Postgres sources. See the PeerDB migration guide.