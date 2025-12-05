pg_clickhouse reference documentation
Description
pg_clickhouse is a PostgreSQL extension that enables remote query execution on ClickHouse databases, including a foreign data wrapper. It supports PostgreSQL 13 and higher and ClickHouse 23 and higher.
Getting started
The simplest way to try pg_clickhouse is the Docker image, which contains the standard PostgreSQL Docker image with the pg_clickhouse and re2 extensions:
See the tutorial to get started importing ClickHouse tables and pushing down queries.
Usage
Versioning policy
pg_clickhouse adheres to Semantic Versioning for its public releases.
- The major version increments for API changes
- The minor version increments for backward compatible SQL changes
- The patch version increments for binary-only changes
Once installed, PostgreSQL tracks two variations of the version:
- The library version (defined by
PG_MODULE_MAGICon PostgreSQL 18 and higher) includes the full semantic version, visible in the output of the
pgch_version()function or the Postgres
pg_get_loaded_modules()function.
- The extension version (defined in the control file) includes only the major
and minor versions, visible in the
pg_catalog.pg_extensiontable, the output of the
pg_available_extension_versions()function, and
\dx pg_clickhouse.
In practice this means that a release that increments the patch version, e.g.
from
v0.1.0 to
v0.1.1, benefits all databases that have loaded
v0.1 and
don't need to run
ALTER EXTENSION to benefit from the upgrade.
A release that increments the minor or major versions, on the other hand, will
be accompanied by SQL upgrade scripts, and all existing database that contain
the extension must run
ALTER EXTENSION pg_clickhouse UPDATE to benefit from
the upgrade.
DDL SQL reference
The following SQL DDL expressions use pg_clickhouse.
CREATE EXTENSION
Use CREATE EXTENSION to add pg_clickhouse to a database:
Use
WITH SCHEMA to install it into a specific schema (recommended):
ALTER EXTENSION
Use ALTER EXTENSION to change pg_clickhouse. Examples:
-
After installing a new release of pg_clickhouse, use the
UPDATEclause:
-
Use
SET SCHEMAto move the extension to a new schema:
DROP EXTENSION
Use DROP EXTENSION to remove pg_clickhouse from a database:
This command fails if there are any objects that depend on pg_clickhouse. Use
the
CASCADE clause to drop them, too:
CREATE SERVER
Use CREATE SERVER to create a foreign server that connects to a ClickHouse server. Example:
The supported options are:
driver: The ClickHouse connection driver to use, either "binary" or "http". Required.
dbname: The ClickHouse database to use upon connecting. Defaults to "default".
fetch_size: Approximate batch size in bytes for HTTP streaming. Batches split on row boundaries. Defaults to
50000000(50 MB).
0disables streaming and buffers the full response. Foreign tables can override this value.
host: The host name of the ClickHouse server. Defaults to "localhost";
port: The port to connect to on the ClickHouse server. Defaults as follows:
- 9440 if
driveris "binary" and
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 9004 if
driveris "binary" and
hostisn't a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 8443 if
driveris "http" and
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 8123 if
driveris "http" and
hostisn't a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 9440 if
ALTER SERVER
Use ALTER SERVER to change a foreign server. Example:
The options are the same as for CREATE SERVER.
DROP SERVER
Use DROP SERVER to remove a foreign server:
This command fails if any other objects depend on the server. Use
CASCADE to
also drop those dependencies:
CREATE USER MAPPING
Use CREATE USER MAPPING to map a PostgreSQL user to a ClickHouse user. For
example, to map the current PostgreSQL user to the remote ClickHouse user when
connecting with the
taxi_srv foreign server:
The supported options are:
user: The name of the ClickHouse user. Defaults to "default".
password: The password of the ClickHouse user.
ALTER USER MAPPING
Use ALTER USER MAPPING to change the definition of a user mapping:
The options are the same as for CREATE USER MAPPING.
DROP USER MAPPING
Use DROP USER MAPPING to remove a user mapping:
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA
Use IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA to import all the tables defines in a ClickHouse database as foreign tables into a PostgreSQL schema:
Use
LIMIT TO to limit the import to specific tables:
Use
EXCEPT to exclude tables:
pg_clickhouse will fetch a list of all the tables in the specified ClickHouse database ("demo" in the above examples), fetch column definitions for each, and execute CREATE FOREIGN TABLE commands to create the foreign tables. Columns will be defined using the supported data types and, were detectable, the options supported by CREATE FOREIGN TABLE.
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA runs
quote_identifier() on the table and column
names it imports, which double-quotes identifiers with uppercase characters
or blank spaces. Such table and column names thus must be double-quoted in
PostgreSQL queries. Names with all lowercase and no blank space characters
don't need to be quoted.
For example, given this ClickHouse table:
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA creates this foreign table:
Queries therefore must quote appropriately, e.g.,
To create objects with different names or all lowercase (and therefore case-insensitive) names, use CREATE FOREIGN TABLE.
CREATE FOREIGN TABLE
Use CREATE FOREIGN TABLE to create a foreign table that can query data from a ClickHouse database:
The supported table options are:
database: The name of the remote database. Defaults to the database defined for the foreign server.
fetch_size: Approximate batch size in bytes for HTTP streaming. Overrides server-level
fetch_size. Defaults to
50000000(50 MB).
0disables streaming and buffers the full response.
table_name: The name of the remote table. Default to the name specified for the foreign table.
engine: The table engine used by the ClickHouse table. For
CollapsingMergeTree()and
AggregatingMergeTree(), pg_clickhouse automatically applies the parameters to function expressions executed on the table.
Use the data type appropriate for the remote ClickHouse data type of each column. The supported column options are:
-
column_name: The name of the column on the ClickHouse side, used in preference to the PostgreSQL attribute name when deparsing queries and inserts. Useful for mapping unquoted lowercase PostgreSQL column names to case-sensitive ClickHouse columns, e.g.,
-
AggregateFunction: The name of the aggregate function applied to an AggregateFunction Type column. Map the data type to the ClickHouse type passed to the function and specify the name of the aggregate function via the appropriate column option and pg_clickhouse will automatically append
Mergeto an aggregate function evaluating the column.
-
SimpleAggregateFunction: The name of the aggregate function applied to an SimpleAggregateFunction Type column. Map the data type to the ClickHouse type passed to the function and specify the name of the aggregate function via the appropriate column option.
ALTER FOREIGN TABLE
Use ALTER FOREIGN TABLE to change the definition of a foreign table:
The supported table and column options are the same as for CREATE FOREIGN TABLE.
DROP FOREIGN TABLE
Use DROP FOREIGN TABLE to remove a foreign table:
This command fails if there are any objects that depend on the foreign table.
Use the
CASCADE clause to drop them, too:
DML SQL reference
The SQL DML expressions below may use pg_clickhouse. Examples depend on these ClickHouse tables:
EXPLAIN
The EXPLAIN command works as expected, but the
VERBOSE option triggers the
ClickHouse "Remote SQL" query to be emitted:
This query pushes down to ClickHouse via a "Foreign Scan" plan node, the remote SQL.
SELECT
Use the SELECT statement to execute queries on pg_clickhouse tables just like any other tables:
pg_clickhouse works to push query execution down to ClickHouse as much as possible, including aggregate functions. Use EXPLAIN to determine the pushdown extent. For the above query, for example, all execution is pushed down to ClickHouse
pg_clickhouse also pushes down JOINs to tables that are from the same remote server:
Joining with a local table will generate less efficient queries without
careful tuning. In this example, we make a local copy of the
nodes table and join to it instead of the remote table:
In this case, we can push more of the aggregation down to ClickHouse by
grouping on
node_id instead of the local column, and then join
to the lookup table later:
The "Foreign Scan" node now pushes down aggregation by
node_id, reducing
the number of rows that must be pulled back into Postgres from 1000 (all of
them) to just 8, one for each node.
PREPARE, EXECUTE, DEALLOCATE
As of v0.1.2, pg_clickhouse supports parameterized queries, mainly created by the PREPARE command:
Use EXECUTE as usual to execute a prepared statement:
Parameterized execution prevents the http driver from
properly converting DateTime time zones on ClickHouse versions prior to 25.8,
when the underlying bug was fixed. Note that sometimes PostgreSQL will use
a parameterized query plan even without using
PREPARE. For any queries on
that require accurate time zone conversion, and where upgrading to 25.8 or
later is not an option, use the binary driver, instead.
pg_clickhouse pushes down the aggregations, as usual, as seen in the EXPLAIN verbose output:
Note that it has sent the full date values, not the parameter placeholders.
This holds for the first five requests, as described in the PostgreSQL
PREPARE notes. On the sixth execution, it sends ClickHouse
{param:type}-style query parameters:
parameters:
Use DEALLOCATE to deallocate a prepared statement:
INSERT
Use the INSERT command to insert values into a remote ClickHouse table:
COPY
Use the COPY command to insert a batch of rows into a remote ClickHouse table:
⚠️ Batch API Limitations
pg_clickhouse hasn't yet implemented support for the PostgreSQL FDW batch insert API. Thus COPY currently uses INSERT statements to insert records. This will be improved in a future release.
LOAD
Use LOAD to load the pg_clickhouse shared library:
It's not normally necessary to use LOAD, as Postgres will automatically load pg_clickhouse the first time any of its features (functions, foreign tables, etc.) are used.
The one time it may be useful to LOAD pg_clickhouse is to SET pg_clickhouse parameters before executing queries that depend on them.
SET
Use SET to set the pg_clickhouse custom configuration parameters.
pg_clickhouse.session_settings
The
pg_clickhouse.session_settings parameter configures ClickHouse
settings to be set on subsequent queries. Example:
The default is
join_use_nulls 1, group_by_use_nulls 1, final 1. Set it to an
empty string to fall back on the ClickHouse server's settings.
The syntax is a comma-delimited list of key/value pairs separated by one or more spaces. Keys must correspond to ClickHouse settings. Escape spaces, commas, and backslashes in values with a backslash:
Or use single quoted values to avoid escaping spaces and commas; consider using dollar quoting to avoid the need to double-quote:
If you care about legibility and need to set many settings, use multiple lines, for example:
Some settings will be ignored in cases where they would interfere with the operation of pg_clickhouse itself. These include:
date_time_output_format: the http driver requires it to be "iso"
format_tsv_null_representation: the http driver requires the default
output_format_tsv_crlf_end_of_linethe http driver requires the default
Otherwise, pg_clickhouse does not validate the settings, but passes them on to ClickHouse for every query. It thus supports all settings for each ClickHouse version.
Note that pg_clickhouse must be loaded before setting
pg_clickhouse.session_settings; either use shared library preloading or
simply use one of the objects in the extension to ensure it loads.
pg_clickhouse.pushdown_regex
The
pg_clickhouse.pushdown_regex parameter controls whether pg_clickhouse
pushes down regular expression functions and operators. It does so by default;
set this parameter to false to prevent them from being pushed down:
See Regular Expressions for details.
ALTER ROLE
Use ALTER ROLE's
SET command to preload pg_clickhouse
and/or SET its parameters for specific roles:
Use the ALTER ROLE's
RESET command to reset pg_clickhouse preloading
and/or parameters:
Preloading
If every or nearly every Postgres connection needs to use pg_clickhouse, consider using shared library preloading to automatically load it:
session_preload_libraries
Loads the shared library for every new connection to PostgreSQL:
Useful to take advantage of updates without restarting the server: just reconnect. May also be set for specific users or roles via ALTER ROLE.
shared_preload_libraries
Loads the shared library into the PostgreSQL parent process at startup time:
Useful to save memory and load overhead for every session, but requires the cluster to be restart when the library is updated.
Data types
pg_clickhouse maps the following ClickHouse data types to PostgreSQL data types. IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA uses the first type in the PostgreSQL column when importing columns; additional types may be used in CREATE FOREIGN TABLE statements:
|ClickHouse
|PostgreSQL
|Notes
|Bool
|boolean
|Date
|date
|Date32
|date
|DateTime
|timestamptz
|Decimal
|numeric
|Float32
|real
|Float64
|double precision
|IPv4
|inet
|IPv6
|inet
|Int16
|smallint
|Int32
|integer
|Int64
|bigint
|Int8
|smallint
|JSON
|jsonb, json
|String
|text, bytea
|UInt16
|integer
|UInt32
|bigint
|UInt64
|bigint
|Errors on values > BIGINT max
|UInt8
|smallint
|UUID
|uuid
Additional notes and details follow.
BYTEA
ClickHouse does not provide the equivalent of the PostgreSQL BYTEA type, but allows any bytes to be stored in String type. In general ClickHouse strings should be mapped to the PostgreSQL TEXT, but when using binary data, map it to BYTEA. Example:
That final
SELECT query will output:
Note that if there are any nul bytes in the ClickHouse columns, a foreign table using TEXT columns will not output the proper values:
Will output:
Note that rows two and three contain truncated values. This is because PostgreSQL relies on nul-terminated strings and does not support nuls in its strings.
Attempting to insert binary values into TEXT columns will succeed and work as expected:
The text columns will be correct:
But reading them as BYTEA will not:
Function and operator reference
Functions
These functions provide the interface to query a ClickHouse database.
clickhouse_raw_query
Connect to a ClickHouse service via its HTTP interface, execute a single
query, and disconnect. The optional second argument specifies a connection
string that defaults to
host=localhost port=8123. The supported connection
parameters are:
host: The host to connect to; required.
port: The HTTP port to connect to; defaults to
8123unless
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host, in which case it defaults to
8443
dbname: The name of the database to connect to.
username: The username to connect as; defaults to
default
password: The password to use to authenticate; defaults to no password
By default, no role has
EXECUTE access to this function; consider GRANTing
access only to roles that legitimately need to execute ad-hoc ClickHouse
queries, e.g., a dedicated ClickHouse admin role:
Useful for queries that return no records, but queries that do return values will be returned as a single text value:
Pushdown functions
pg_clickhouse pushes down a subset of the PostgreSQL builtin functions used
in conditionals (
HAVING and
WHERE clauses). That subset maps to ClickHouse
equivalents as follows:
abs: abs
factorial: factorial
mod(int2/int4/int8/numeric): modulo
pow&
power(float8/numeric): pow
round: round
sin,
cos,
tan,
atan,
atan2,
sinh,
cosh,
tanh,
asinh,
degrees,
radians,
pi: ClickHouse math functions of the same name.
asin,
acos,
atanh,
acoshare not pushed down: PG raises on out-of-range input where CH returns
NaN.
date_part:
date_part('day'): toDayOfMonth
date_part('doy'): toDayOfYear
date_part('dow'): toDayOfWeek
date_part('year'): toYear
date_part('month'): toMonth
date_part('hour'): toHour
date_part('minute'): toMinute
date_part('second'): toSecond
date_part('quarter'): toQuarter
date_part('isoyear'): toISOYear
date_part('week'): toISOYear
date_part('epoch'): toISOYear
-
date_trunc:
date_trunc('week'): toMonday
date_trunc('second'): toStartOfSecond
date_trunc('minute'): toStartOfMinute
date_trunc('hour'): toStartOfHour
date_trunc('day'): toStartOfDay
date_trunc('month'): toStartOfMonth
date_trunc('quarter'): toStartOfQuarter
date_trunc('year'): toStartOfYear
-
extract(field FROM source): same mappings as
date_part
date(timestamp)&
date(timestamptz): toDate (deparsed as CH alias
date)
array_position: indexOf
array_cat: arrayConcat
array_append: arrayPushBack
array_prepend: arrayPushFront
array_remove: arrayRemove
array_length&
cardinality: length
array_to_string: arrayStringConcat
string_to_array: splitByString
split_part: splitByString + array subscript
trim_array: arrayResize
array_fill: arrayWithConstant
array_reverse: arrayReverse
array_shuffle: arrayShuffle
array_sample: arrayRandomSample
array_sort: arraySort / arrayReverseSort
btrim: trimBoth
ltrim: ltrim
rtrim: rtrim
concat_ws: concatWithSeparator
lower(text): lowerUTF8
upper(text): upperUTF8
substring(text, ...)&
substr(text, ...): substringUTF8
substring(bytea, ...)&
substr(bytea, ...): substring
length(text): lengthUTF8
length(bytea)&
octet_length: length
reverse(text): reverseUTF8
reverse(bytea): reverse
strpos: positionUTF8
regexp_like: match
regexp_replace: replaceRegexpOne or replaceRegexpOne when the
gflag is present
regexp_split_to_array: splitByRegexp
md5: MD5
json_extract_path_text: sub-column syntax
json_extract_path: toJSONString + sub-column syntax
jsonb_extract_path_text: sub-column syntax
jsonb_extract_path: toJSONString + sub-column syntax
bit_count(bytea): bitCount
to_timestamp(float8): fromUnixTimestamp
to_char(timestamp[tz], fmt): formatDateTime when
fmtis a string constant whose every keyword has a faithful ClickHouse equivalent. See to_char() under Compatibility Notes for the supported keywords. Otherwise the function evaluates locally in PostgreSQL.
statement_timestamp,
transaction_timestamp, &
clock_timestamp: nowInBlock64 (
nowInBlock64(9, $session_timezone))
CURRENT_DATE: now and toDate (
toDate(now($session_timezone)))
now,
CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, &
LOCALTIMESTAMP: now64 (
now64(9, $session_timezone))
CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(n)&
LOCALTIMESTAMP(n): now64 (
now64(n, $session_timezone))
CURRENT_DATABASE: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
CURRENT_SCHEMA: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
CURRENT_CATALOG: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
CURRENT_USER: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
USER: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
CURRENT_ROLE: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
SESSION_USER: Passed as value from PostgreSQL function.
Pushdown operators
- Array slice (
arr[L:U]): arraySlice
@>(array contains): hasAll
<@(array contained by): hasAll
&&(array overlap): hasAny
~(regexp match): match
!~(regexp not match): match
~*(case insensitive regexp no match): match
!~*(case insensitive regexp not match): match
->>(JSON/JSONB extract element as text): sub-column syntax
->(JSON/JSONB extract): toJSONString + sub-column syntax
Custom functions
These custom functions created by
pg_clickhouse provide foreign query
pushdown for select ClickHouse functions with no PostgreSQL equivalents. If
any of these functions can't be pushed down they will raise an exception.
Extension pushdown
pg_clickhouse recognizes functions from select core and third-party extensions, pushing them down to their ClickHouse equivalents.
re2
All re2 extension functions push down 1:1 to ClickHouse:
re2match→ match
re2extract→ extract
re2extractall→ extractAll
re2regexpextract→ regexpExtract
re2extractgroups→ extractGroups
re2replaceregexpone→ replaceRegexpOne
re2replaceregexpall→ replaceRegexpAll
re2countmatches→ countMatches
re2countmatchescaseinsensitive→ countMatchesCaseInsensitive
re2multimatchany→ multiMatchAny
re2multimatchanyindex→ multiMatchAnyIndex
re2multimatchallindices→ multiMatchAllIndices
intarray
One intarray function pushes down to ClickHouse:
idx→ indexOf
fuzzystrmatch
Two fuzzystrmatch functions push down to ClickHouse:
soundex: soundex
levenshtein(2-arg): editDistanceUTF8
Pushdown casts
pg_clickhouse pushes down casts such as
CAST(x AS bigint) for compatible
data types. For incompatible types the pushdown will fail; if
x in this
example is a ClickHouse
UInt64, ClickHouse will refuse to cast the value.
In order to push down casts to incompatible data types, pg_clickhouse provides the following functions. They raise an exception in PostgreSQL if they're not pushed down.
Pushdown aggregates
These PostgreSQL aggregate functions pushdown to ClickHouse.
Custom aggregates
These custom aggregate functions created by
pg_clickhouse provide foreign
query pushdown for select ClickHouse aggregate functions with no PostgreSQL
equivalents. If any of these functions can't be pushed down they will raise
an exception.
Pushdown ordered set aggregates
These ordered-set aggregate functions map to ClickHouse Parametric
aggregate functions by passing their direct argument as a parameter and
their
ORDER BY expressions as arguments. For example, this PostgreSQL query:
Maps to this ClickHouse query:
Note that the non-default
ORDER BY suffixes
DESC and
NULLS FIRST
aren't supported and will raise an error.
percentile_cont(double): quantile
quantile(double): quantile
quantileExact(double): quantileExact
Pushdown window functions
These PostgreSQL window functions push down to ClickHouse with
OVER (PARTITION BY ... ORDER BY ...) clauses, including frame specifications where
applicable.
- row_number
- rank
- dense_rank
- ntile
- cume_dist
- percent_rank
- lead
- lag
- first_value
- last_value
- nth_value
min/
max(with
OVERclause)
Ranking functions (
row_number,
rank,
dense_rank,
ntile,
cume_dist,
percent_rank) omit their frame clause during pushdown because ClickHouse
rejects frame specifications on these functions.
Compatibility notes
Regular expressions
While pg_clickhouse pushes down regular expressions to ClickHouse equivalents when pg_clickhouse.pushdown_regex is true (the default), and makes an effort to ensure a basic level of compatibility, be aware of the differences between the two and how pg_clickhouse handles them.
-
PostgreSQL supports POSIX Regular Expressions while ClickHouse supports RE2 Regular Expressions. Beware of differences in behavior: write RE2 when the regular expression will be evaluated by ClickHouse (e.g., in a
WHEREclause) and POSIX when it will be evaluated by Postgres (e.g., in a
SELECTclause).
-
pg_clickhouse pushes down the Postgres [Regex flags] by prepending them to ClickHouse regular expression inside
(?). For example:
Becomes
Note the inclusion of
-s; this aligns the behavior with Postgres regular expressions by disabling
s, which ClickHouse enables by default. pg_clickhouse will not include
-sif the flags in the Postgres function call include
s. Unfortunately, this behavior breaks the compatibility of some regular expression in Postgres 24 and earlier.
-
The only flags both support, and therefore can be used when evaluated by ClickHouse, are:
i: case-insensitive
m: multi-line mode:
s: let
.match
\n
p: partial newline-sensitive matching (treated the same as
s)
t: tight syntax (the default, removed by pg_clickhouse)
RE2 supports only these flags; don't use any other Postgres flags
-
-
Any other flags passed to regular expression functions will cause the function not to be pushed down.
-
The exception is
regexp_replace(), which also supports the
gflag. When
gis set, pg_clickhouse uses
replaceRegexpAll()instead of
replaceRegexpOne()and removes the flag before prepending other flags.
-
The replacement argument to Postgres
regexp_replace()supports
\&to refer to the entire match, while in ClickHouse supports
\0for the entire match. Be sure to use
\0when the function pushes down to ClickHouse.
To avoid all ambiguity, consider setting pg_clickhouse.pushdown_regex to prevent Postgres regular expression from pushing down to ClickHouse, and using the re2 extension, for which pg_clickhouse supports direct pushdown of ClickHouse-compatible RE2 regular expressions.
to_char()
PostgreSQL
to_char() for
timestamp and
timestamp with time zone
pushes down to ClickHouse formatDateTime only when the format argument
is a non-NULL string constant whose every PostgreSQL keyword has a
byte-for-byte identical ClickHouse equivalent. If the format is dynamic
(not a
Const), or contains any unsupported keyword or modifier, the
call falls back to local evaluation in PostgreSQL — pushdown is never
attempted with a partial translation, so output stays PG-compatible.
Two-argument
to_char() forms over
numeric,
interval, and other
non-timestamp types never push down; ClickHouse formatDateTime only
formats date-time values.
Translated keywords
|PostgreSQL
|ClickHouse
|Meaning
YYYY,
yyyy
%Y
|4-digit year
YY,
yy
%y
|2-digit year
MM,
mm
%m
|zero-padded month (01–12)
DD,
dd
%d
|zero-padded day of month (01–31)
DDD,
ddd
%j
|zero-padded day of year (001–366)
HH24,
hh24
%H
|zero-padded 24-hour (00–23)
HH,
hh,
HH12,
hh12
%I
|zero-padded 12-hour (01–12)
MI,
mi
%i
|zero-padded minute (00–59)
SS,
ss
%S
|zero-padded second (00–59)
Q,
q
%Q
|quarter (1–4)
Mon
%b
|abbreviated month name, e.g.,
Oct
Dy
%a
|abbreviated weekday name, e.g.,
Mon
AM,
PM
%p
|meridiem indicator, always uppercase
Quoted text and literals
Text wrapped in
"..." passes through verbatim, with any literal
%
doubled to
%% to escape ClickHouse's specifier prefix. A
\" outside
quotes also passes through as a literal
". Inside
"...", backslash
only escapes
"; other backslash sequences are treated as literal text.
Authors
Copyright
Copyright (c) 2025-2026, ClickHouse