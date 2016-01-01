PostgreSQL Extensions

Managed Postgres includes a curated set of extensions to extend the functionality of your database. Below is the list of available extensions and their versions.

To install an extension, connect to your database and run:

CREATE EXTENSION extension_name;

To see which extensions are currently installed:

SELECT * FROM pg_extension;

To view all available extensions and their versions:

SELECT * FROM pg_available_extensions;

Extension Version Description h3 4.2.3 H3 bindings for PostgreSQL h3_postgis 4.2.3 H3 PostGIS integration hll 2.19 Type for storing HyperLogLog data hypopg 1.4.2 Hypothetical indexes for PostgreSQL ip4r 2.4 IPv4 and IPv6 range index types mysql_fdw 1.2 Foreign data wrapper for querying a MySQL server orafce 4.16 Functions and operators that emulate a subset of functions and packages from the Oracle RDBMS pg_clickhouse 0.1 Interfaces to query ClickHouse databases from PostgreSQL pg_cron 1.6 Job scheduler for PostgreSQL pg_hint_plan 1.8.0 Optimizer hints for PostgreSQL pg_ivm 1.13 Incremental view maintenance on PostgreSQL pg_partman 5.3.1 Extension to manage partitioned tables by time or ID pg_repack 1.5.3 Reorganize tables in PostgreSQL databases with minimal locks pg_similarity 1.0 Support similarity queries pgaudit 18.0 Provides auditing functionality pglogical 2.4.6 PostgreSQL Logical Replication pgrouting 4.0.0 pgRouting Extension pgtap 1.3.4 Unit testing for PostgreSQL plpgsql_check 2.8 Extended check for plpgsql functions postgis 3.6.1 PostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functions postgis_raster 3.6.1 PostGIS raster types and functions postgis_sfcgal 3.6.1 PostGIS SFCGAL functions postgis_tiger_geocoder 3.6.1 PostGIS tiger geocoder and reverse geocoder postgis_topology 3.6.1 PostGIS topology spatial types and functions address_standardizer 3.6.1 Used to parse an address into constituent elements. Generally used to support geocoding address normalization step. address_standardizer_data_us 3.6.1 Address Standardizer US dataset example prefix 1.2.0 Prefix Range module for PostgreSQL semver 0.41.0 Semantic version data type unit 7 SI units extension vector 0.8.1 Vector data type and ivfflat and hnsw access methods

The pg_clickhouse extension is pre-installed on every Managed Postgres instance. It allows you to query ClickHouse databases directly from PostgreSQL, enabling a unified query layer for both transactions and analytics.

See the pg_clickhouse documentation for setup instructions and usage details.