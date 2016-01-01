Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

PostgreSQL Extensions

Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud

Managed Postgres includes a curated set of extensions to extend the functionality of your database. Below is the list of available extensions and their versions.

Installing extensions

To install an extension, connect to your database and run:

CREATE EXTENSION extension_name;

To see which extensions are currently installed:

SELECT * FROM pg_extension;

To view all available extensions and their versions:

SELECT * FROM pg_available_extensions;

Available extensions

ExtensionVersionDescription
h34.2.3H3 bindings for PostgreSQL
h3_postgis4.2.3H3 PostGIS integration
hll2.19Type for storing HyperLogLog data
hypopg1.4.2Hypothetical indexes for PostgreSQL
ip4r2.4IPv4 and IPv6 range index types
mysql_fdw1.2Foreign data wrapper for querying a MySQL server
orafce4.16Functions and operators that emulate a subset of functions and packages from the Oracle RDBMS
pg_clickhouse0.1Interfaces to query ClickHouse databases from PostgreSQL
pg_cron1.6Job scheduler for PostgreSQL
pg_hint_plan1.8.0Optimizer hints for PostgreSQL
pg_ivm1.13Incremental view maintenance on PostgreSQL
pg_partman5.3.1Extension to manage partitioned tables by time or ID
pg_repack1.5.3Reorganize tables in PostgreSQL databases with minimal locks
pg_similarity1.0Support similarity queries
pgaudit18.0Provides auditing functionality
pglogical2.4.6PostgreSQL Logical Replication
pgrouting4.0.0pgRouting Extension
pgtap1.3.4Unit testing for PostgreSQL
plpgsql_check2.8Extended check for plpgsql functions
postgis3.6.1PostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functions
postgis_raster3.6.1PostGIS raster types and functions
postgis_sfcgal3.6.1PostGIS SFCGAL functions
postgis_tiger_geocoder3.6.1PostGIS tiger geocoder and reverse geocoder
postgis_topology3.6.1PostGIS topology spatial types and functions
address_standardizer3.6.1Used to parse an address into constituent elements. Generally used to support geocoding address normalization step.
address_standardizer_data_us3.6.1Address Standardizer US dataset example
prefix1.2.0Prefix Range module for PostgreSQL
semver0.41.0Semantic version data type
unit7SI units extension
vector0.8.1Vector data type and ivfflat and hnsw access methods

pg_clickhouse extension

The pg_clickhouse extension is pre-installed on every Managed Postgres instance. It allows you to query ClickHouse databases directly from PostgreSQL, enabling a unified query layer for both transactions and analytics.

See the pg_clickhouse documentation for setup instructions and usage details.