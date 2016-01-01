PostgreSQL Extensions
Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud
Managed Postgres includes a curated set of extensions to extend the functionality of your database. Below is the list of available extensions and their versions.
Installing extensions
To install an extension, connect to your database and run:
To see which extensions are currently installed:
To view all available extensions and their versions:
Available extensions
|Extension
|Version
|Description
h3
|4.2.3
|H3 bindings for PostgreSQL
h3_postgis
|4.2.3
|H3 PostGIS integration
hll
|2.19
|Type for storing HyperLogLog data
hypopg
|1.4.2
|Hypothetical indexes for PostgreSQL
ip4r
|2.4
|IPv4 and IPv6 range index types
mysql_fdw
|1.2
|Foreign data wrapper for querying a MySQL server
orafce
|4.16
|Functions and operators that emulate a subset of functions and packages from the Oracle RDBMS
pg_clickhouse
|0.1
|Interfaces to query ClickHouse databases from PostgreSQL
pg_cron
|1.6
|Job scheduler for PostgreSQL
pg_hint_plan
|1.8.0
|Optimizer hints for PostgreSQL
pg_ivm
|1.13
|Incremental view maintenance on PostgreSQL
pg_partman
|5.3.1
|Extension to manage partitioned tables by time or ID
pg_repack
|1.5.3
|Reorganize tables in PostgreSQL databases with minimal locks
pg_similarity
|1.0
|Support similarity queries
pgaudit
|18.0
|Provides auditing functionality
pglogical
|2.4.6
|PostgreSQL Logical Replication
pgrouting
|4.0.0
|pgRouting Extension
pgtap
|1.3.4
|Unit testing for PostgreSQL
plpgsql_check
|2.8
|Extended check for plpgsql functions
postgis
|3.6.1
|PostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functions
postgis_raster
|3.6.1
|PostGIS raster types and functions
postgis_sfcgal
|3.6.1
|PostGIS SFCGAL functions
postgis_tiger_geocoder
|3.6.1
|PostGIS tiger geocoder and reverse geocoder
postgis_topology
|3.6.1
|PostGIS topology spatial types and functions
address_standardizer
|3.6.1
|Used to parse an address into constituent elements. Generally used to support geocoding address normalization step.
address_standardizer_data_us
|3.6.1
|Address Standardizer US dataset example
prefix
|1.2.0
|Prefix Range module for PostgreSQL
semver
|0.41.0
|Semantic version data type
unit
|7
|SI units extension
vector
|0.8.1
|Vector data type and ivfflat and hnsw access methods
pg_clickhouse extension
The
pg_clickhouse extension is pre-installed on every Managed Postgres instance. It allows you to query ClickHouse databases directly from PostgreSQL, enabling a unified query layer for both transactions and analytics.
See the pg_clickhouse documentation for setup instructions and usage details.