ClickHouse Integration

Every Managed Postgres instance comes with built-in CDC capabilities to any of your ClickHouse services. This allows you to move some or all of the data on your Postgres instance to ClickHouse and have changes in data on Postgres be reflected on ClickHouse continous and nearly real-time. This is powered by ClickPipes under the hood.

To access this, click on ClickHouse Integration in the sidebar of your Postgres instance.

Note Before you proceed, ensure that your Postgres service is accessible to the ClickPipes service. This should be the case by default, but if you've restricted IP access you may need to grant access to some source IPs from this list based on the region where your ClickHouse service is located.

Click Replicate data in ClickHouse to start setting up your ClickPipe.