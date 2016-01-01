Skip to main content
Programmatic API access with Postman

This guide will help you test the ClickHouse Cloud API using Postman. The Postman Application is available for use within a web browser or can be downloaded to a desktop.

Create an account

Create a Workspace

  • Name your workspace and set the visibility level. Create workspace

Create a Collection

  • Below "Explore" on the top left Menu click "Import": Explore &gt; Import

  • A modal will appear: API URL entry

  • Enter the API address: "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1" and press 'Enter': Import

  • Select "Postman Collection" by clicking on the "Import" button: Collection &gt; Import

Interface with the ClickHouse Cloud API spec

  • The "API spec for ClickHouse Cloud" will now appear within "Collections" (Left Navigation). Import your API

  • Click on "API spec for ClickHouse Cloud." From the middle pain select the ‘Authorization’ tab: Import complete

Set Authorization

  • Toggle the dropdown menu to select "Basic Auth": Basic auth

  • Enter the Username and Password received when you set up your ClickHouse Cloud API keys: credentials

Enable Variables

  • Variables enable the storage and reuse of values in Postman allowing for easier API testing.

Set the Organization ID and Service ID

  • Within the "Collection", click the "Variable" tab in the middle pane (The Base URL will have been set by the earlier API import):
  • Below baseURL click the open field "Add new value", and Substitute your organization ID and service ID: Organization ID and Service ID

Test the ClickHouse Cloud API functionalities

Test "GET list of available organizations"

  • Under the "OpenAPI spec for ClickHouse Cloud", expand the folder > V1 > organizations
  • Click "GET list of available organizations" and press the blue "Send" button on the right: Test retrieval of organizations
  • The returned results should deliver your organization details with "status": 200. (If you receive a "status" 400 with no organization information your configuration is not correct). Status

Test "GET organizational details"

  • Under the organizationid folder, navigate to "GET organizational details":
  • In the middle frame menu under Params an organizationid is required. Test retrieval of organization details
  • Edit this value with orgid in curly braces {{orgid}} (From setting this value earlier a menu will appear with the value): Submit test
  • After pressing the "Save" button, press the blue "Send" button at the top right of the screen. Return value
  • The returned results should deliver your organization details with "status": 200. (If you receive a "status" 400 with no organization information your configuration is not correct).

Test "GET service details"

  • Click "GET service details"
  • Edit the Values for organizationid and serviceid with {{orgid}} and {{serviceid}} respectively.
  • Press "Save" and then the blue "Send" button on the right. List of services
  • The returned results should deliver a list of your services and their details with "status": 200. (If you receive a "status" 400 with no service(s) information your configuration is not correct).