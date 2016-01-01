Market Place
This section details billing related topics for Marketplace.
|Marketplace Billing
|FAQ on Marketplace billing.
|AWS Marketplace PAYG
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
|AWS Marketplace Committed Contract
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.
|GCP Marketplace PAYG
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
|GCP Marketplace Committed Contract
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.
|Azure Marketplace PAYG
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the Azure Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
|Azure Marketplace Committed Contract
|Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the Azure Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.