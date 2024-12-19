Scaling

ClickHouse Cloud allows scaling in both directions - vertical (increasing replica size) and horizontal (adding more replicas).

The scaling behavior per tier is as follows:

Basic : Basic tier supports only single replica services. These services are meant to be fixed in size and do not allow vertical or horizontal scaling. Users can upgrade to the Scale or Enterprise tier to scale their services.

: Basic tier supports only single replica services. These services are meant to be fixed in size and do not allow vertical or horizontal scaling. Users can upgrade to the Scale or Enterprise tier to scale their services. Scale : Scale tier supports single and multi-replica services. Scaling will be permitted for Multi-replica services. Services can vertically scale to the maximum replica size supported for a CSP/region AFTER they have scaled to a multi-replica setup; only 2+ replicas can be vertically scaled. Manual horizontal scaling will be available.

: Scale tier supports single and multi-replica services. Scaling will be permitted for Multi-replica services. Enterprise : Enterprise tier supports single and multi-replica services, and scaling will be permitted for Multi-replica services Services can vertically scale to maximum replica sizes supported for a CSP/region. Standard profiles (1:4 CPU to memory ratio) will support vertical auto-scaling Custom profiles ( highMemory and highCPU ) can be scaled vertically through a support ticket. Manual horizontal scaling will be available.

: Enterprise tier supports single and multi-replica services, and scaling will be permitted for Multi-replica services

Note Services can scale horizontally to a maximum of 20 replicas. If you need additional replicas, please contact our support team.

Scaling in will be restricted to 2+ replicas. Once scaled out, users will not be permitted to scale down to a single replica, as this may result in instability and potential data loss.

We are introducing a new vertical scaling mechanism for compute replicas, which we call "Make Before Break" (MBB). This approach adds one or more replicas of the new size before removing the old replicas, preventing any loss of capacity during scaling operations. By eliminating the gap between removing existing replicas and adding new ones, MBB creates a more seamless and less disruptive scaling process. It is especially beneficial in scale-up scenarios, where high resource utilization triggers the need for additional capacity, since removing replicas prematurely would only exacerbate the resource constraints.

Please note that as part of this change, historical system table data will be retained for up to a maximum of 30 days as part of scaling events. In addition, any system table data older than December 19, 2024, for services on AWS or GCP and older than January 14, 2025, for services on Azure will not be retained as part of the migration to the new organization tiers.