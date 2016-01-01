Backup Policy

In Basic, Scale, and Enterprise tiers backups are metered and billed separately from storage. All services will default to one daily backup with the ability to configure more, starting with the Scale tier, via the Settings tab of the Cloud Console. Each backup will be retained for at least 24 hours.

Customer specific backup configurations will carry over. Users can change these as they see fit in the new tiers.

The cost of backups is the same across all tiers.