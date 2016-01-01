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Configure organization spend alerts

Spend alerts notify you when your organization's usage reaches configured thresholds within a billing period, so you can avoid unexpected charges. They send notifications only; for thresholds that trigger automatic invoicing, see Payment thresholds.

Prerequisites

  • You must have an Organization Admin or Billing Admin role to configure and view spend alerts.

How spend alerts work

  • Alerts are based on gross usage within a billing period and reset at the start of each new cycle.
  • Alerts fire every hour, based on the gross usage calculated at that time, so an alert fires after a threshold is exceeded.
Spend alerts don't cap usage

Reaching 100% of your spend alert doesn't restrict or cap your usage — spending continues to accumulate beyond the 100% threshold.

Set up a spend alert

Open the spend alerts dialog

  1. Navigate to Organization > Billing in the ClickHouse Cloud console.
  2. Click Actions > Add spend alerts.

Configure and save the alert

  1. Enter a spend alert amount in dollars or credits per billing period.
  2. Select your notification channels: Email, UI, and/or Slack.
  3. Click Save.

Automatic threshold alerts

Three alerts are automatically created and triggered based on your configured spend alert amount:

ThresholdTriggerExample ($10 alert)
50%Half of spend reached$5
75%Three-quarters of spend reached$7.50
100%Full spend reached$10

Notification channels

ChannelDescription
EmailSends alerts to the configured email address. Click the edit icon to change the recipient.
UIDisplays alerts in the ClickHouse Cloud console.
SlackSends alerts to a Slack channel. Click the edit icon to configure.