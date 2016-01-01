Configure organization spend alerts

Spend alerts notify you when your organization's usage reaches configured thresholds within a billing period, so you can avoid unexpected charges. They send notifications only; for thresholds that trigger automatic invoicing, see Payment thresholds.

You must have an Organization Admin or Billing Admin role to configure and view spend alerts.

Alerts are based on gross usage within a billing period and reset at the start of each new cycle.

Alerts fire every hour, based on the gross usage calculated at that time, so an alert fires after a threshold is exceeded.

Spend alerts don't cap usage Reaching 100% of your spend alert doesn't restrict or cap your usage — spending continues to accumulate beyond the 100% threshold.

Open the spend alerts dialog Navigate to Organization > Billing in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Click Actions > Add spend alerts. Configure and save the alert Enter a spend alert amount in dollars or credits per billing period. Select your notification channels: Email, UI, and/or Slack. Click Save.

Three alerts are automatically created and triggered based on your configured spend alert amount:

Threshold Trigger Example ($10 alert) 50% Half of spend reached $5 75% Three-quarters of spend reached $7.50 100% Full spend reached $10