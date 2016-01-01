Configure organization spend alerts
Spend alerts notify you when your organization's usage reaches configured thresholds within a billing period, so you can avoid unexpected charges. They send notifications only; for thresholds that trigger automatic invoicing, see Payment thresholds.
Prerequisites
- You must have an Organization Admin or Billing Admin role to configure and view spend alerts.
How spend alerts work
- Alerts are based on gross usage within a billing period and reset at the start of each new cycle.
- Alerts fire every hour, based on the gross usage calculated at that time, so an alert fires after a threshold is exceeded.
Spend alerts don't cap usage
Reaching 100% of your spend alert doesn't restrict or cap your usage — spending continues to accumulate beyond the 100% threshold.
Set up a spend alert
Open the spend alerts dialog
- Navigate to Organization > Billing in the ClickHouse Cloud console.
- Click Actions > Add spend alerts.
Configure and save the alert
- Enter a spend alert amount in dollars or credits per billing period.
- Select your notification channels: Email, UI, and/or Slack.
- Click Save.
Automatic threshold alerts
Three alerts are automatically created and triggered based on your configured spend alert amount:
|Threshold
|Trigger
|Example ($10 alert)
|50%
|Half of spend reached
|$5
|75%
|Three-quarters of spend reached
|$7.50
|100%
|Full spend reached
|$10
Notification channels
|Channel
|Description
|Sends alerts to the configured email address. Click the edit icon to change the recipient.
|UI
|Displays alerts in the ClickHouse Cloud console.
|Slack
|Sends alerts to a Slack channel. Click the edit icon to configure.