Get private endpoint configuration for region within cloud provider for an organization
Information required to set up a private endpoint
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/privateEndpointConfig
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|Cloud provider identifier
|string
|Cloud provider identifier. One of aws, gcp, or azure.
|Cloud provider region
|string
|Region identifier within specific cloud providers.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|endpointServiceId
|string
|Unique identifier of the interface endpoint you created in your VPC with the AWS(Service Name) or GCP(Target Service) resource
Sample response