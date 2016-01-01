Skip to main content
Invitations

List all invitations

Returns list of all organization invitations.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

Create an invitation

Creates organization invitation.

MethodPath
POST/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization to invite a user to.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
emailstringEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

Get invitation details

Returns details for a single organization invitation.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations/{invitationId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
invitationIduuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

Delete organization invitation

Deletes a single organization invitation.

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations/{invitationId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that has the invitation.
invitationIduuidID of the requested organization.