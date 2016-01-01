Managing Cloud

ClickHouse Cloud Tiers Describes the different cloud tiers, their features, and considerations for choosing the right one.

Integrations Covers ClickHouse Cloud's built-in integrations, custom integrations, and integrations that are not supported.

Backups Describes how backups work in ClickHouse Cloud, what options you have to configure backups for your service, and how to restore from a backup.

Monitoring How to integrate Prometheus as a way to monitor ClickHouse cloud.

Billing Explains the pricing model for ClickHouse Cloud, including the factors that affect the cost of your service.

Configuring Settings Describes how to configure settings for ClickHouse Cloud.

Replica-aware Routing Explains what Replica-aware Routing in ClickHouse Cloud is, its limitations, and how to configure it.

Automatic Scaling Explains how ClickHouse Cloud services can be scaled manually or automatically based on your resource needs.

Service Uptime and SLA Information about service uptime and Service Level Agreements offered for production instances.

Notifications Shows how ClickHouse Cloud notifications are received and how they can be customized.

Upgrades Information on how upgrades are rolled out in ClickHouse Cloud.

Delete Account Information on how to close or delete your account when necessary.

Programmatic API Access with Postman A guide to help you test the ClickHouse API using Postman.

Troubleshooting A collection of commonly encountered issues and how to troubleshoot them.

Data Transfer Learn more about how ClickHouse Cloud meters data transferred ingress and egress.