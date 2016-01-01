Managing Cloud
In this section of the docs you will find all the information you may need about managing ClickHouse cloud. This section contains the following pages:
|Page
|Description
|ClickHouse Cloud Tiers
|Describes the different cloud tiers, their features, and considerations for choosing the right one.
|Integrations
|Covers ClickHouse Cloud's built-in integrations, custom integrations, and integrations that are not supported.
|Backups
|Describes how backups work in ClickHouse Cloud, what options you have to configure backups for your service, and how to restore from a backup.
|Monitoring
|How to integrate Prometheus as a way to monitor ClickHouse cloud.
|Billing
|Explains the pricing model for ClickHouse Cloud, including the factors that affect the cost of your service.
|Configuring Settings
|Describes how to configure settings for ClickHouse Cloud.
|Replica-aware Routing
|Explains what Replica-aware Routing in ClickHouse Cloud is, its limitations, and how to configure it.
|Automatic Scaling
|Explains how ClickHouse Cloud services can be scaled manually or automatically based on your resource needs.
|Service Uptime and SLA
|Information about service uptime and Service Level Agreements offered for production instances.
|Notifications
|Shows how ClickHouse Cloud notifications are received and how they can be customized.
|Upgrades
|Information on how upgrades are rolled out in ClickHouse Cloud.
|Delete Account
|Information on how to close or delete your account when necessary.
|Programmatic API Access with Postman
|A guide to help you test the ClickHouse API using Postman.
|Troubleshooting
|A collection of commonly encountered issues and how to troubleshoot them.
|Data Transfer
|Learn more about how ClickHouse Cloud meters data transferred ingress and egress.
|Jan 2025 Changes FAQ
|Learn more about changes to Cloud introduced in Jan 2025.