Configuring SQL console role assignments
This guide shows you how to configure SQL console role assignments, which determine console-wide access permissions and the features that a user can access within Cloud console.
Access service settings
From the services page, click the menu in the top right corner of the service for which you want to adjust SQL console access settings.
Select
settings from the popup menu.
Adjust SQL console access
Under the "Security" section, find the "SQL console access" area:
Update the settings for Service Admin
Select the drop-down menu for Service Admin to change the access control settings for Service Admin roles:
You can choose from the following roles:
|Role
No access
Read only
Full access
Update the settings for Service Read Only
Select the drop-down menu for Service Read Only to change the access control settings for Service Read Only roles:
You can choose from the following roles:
|Role
No access
Read only
Full access
Review users with access
An overview of users for the service can be viewed by selecting the user count:
A tab will open to the right of the page showing the total number of users and their roles: