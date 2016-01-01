Configuring organization and service role assignments within the console
This guide shows you how to configure role assignments at the organization and service level.
Access organization settings
From the services page, select the name of your organization:
Select the
Users and roles menu item from the popup menu.
Adjust access per user
Select the menu item at the end of the row for the user that you which to modify access for:
Select
edit:
A tab will display on the right hand side of the page:
Select the drop-down menu items to adjust console-wide access permissions and which features a user can access from within the ClickHouse console. This manages high-level access and administrative settings for an organization:
|Role
|Description
Admin
|Perform all administrative activities for an organization, control all settings.
Developer
|View everything except Services, create API keys with equal or lower access.
Member
|Sign in only with ability to manage personal profile settings.
Billing
|View usage and invoices, and manage payment methods
Select the drop-down menu items to adjust the access scope of the service role of the selected user. This defines security and operational settings for individual services:
|Access scope
All services
Specific services
No services
When selecting
Specific services, you can control the role of the user per
service:
You can choose from the following roles:
|Role
|Description
Admin
|Full control over configuration and security. Can delete service.
Read-only
|Can see service data and security settings. Can't modify anything.
No access
|Doesn't know the service exists.
Save your changes with the
Save changes button at the bottom of the tab: