Configuring organization and service role assignments within the console

Select the menu item at the end of the row for the user that you which to modify access for:

Select edit :

A tab will display on the right hand side of the page:

Select the drop-down menu items to adjust console-wide access permissions and which features a user can access from within the ClickHouse console. This manages high-level access and administrative settings for an organization:

Role Description Admin Perform all administrative activities for an organization, control all settings. Developer View everything except Services, create API keys with equal or lower access. Member Sign in only with ability to manage personal profile settings. Billing View usage and invoices, and manage payment methods

Select the drop-down menu items to adjust the access scope of the service role of the selected user. This defines security and operational settings for individual services:

Access scope All services Specific services No services

When selecting Specific services , you can control the role of the user per service:

You can choose from the following roles:

Role Description Admin Full control over configuration and security. Can delete service. Read-only Can see service data and security settings. Can't modify anything. No access Doesn't know the service exists.