Manage custom roles

This guide is intended for users with the Admin role in ClickHouse Cloud.

ClickHouse Cloud customers may select from pre-defined system roles or create custom roles to assign to users. For more information on system roles and their associated permissions, review Console roles and permissions. This guide provides details for managing custom roles.

Custom roles can contain a combination of organization, service, and database permissions. Permissions may be applied to all or a subset of services and databases.

Access organization settings and select Users and roles From the services page, select the name of your organization. Select the Users and roles menu item from the popup menu. Select the tab Select the Roles tab from the top middle of the screen. Select from the upper right Select the Create new role button in the upper right of the screen. Name the role Enter a descriptive role name. This will be the name you will see when assigning roles to users and API keys. Click and select permission scope Click the Allow button and select from Organization, Service, and/or Database permissions. For a description of all permissions, see Console roles and permissions. Tip Ensure users who will log into the console have a minimum of Organization > Access organization permissions. Review your new role Review permissions assigned to your new role before finalizing. Click Create role when done.

Custom roles may be updated after they're created. Users will lose any permissions removed from the role and will gain any permissions added.

Tip User permissions are additive. If a user has permission to perform an operation as part of multiple roles, they may not immediately lose access if permission is removed from only one role.

Access organization settings and select Users and roles Select the Roles tab Select the three dots next to the role you would like to update Select Edit Modify the permissions Select Edit role

Custom roles may be deleted at any time.

Note You must have at least one user in the organization with administrative permissions. If deleting the role removes administrative permissions from the last user, you can't delete it. To resolve this, assign at least one user the Admin system role before deleting the custom role.