Manage custom roles
This guide is intended for users with the Admin role in ClickHouse Cloud.
ClickHouse Cloud customers may select from pre-defined system roles or create custom roles to assign to users. For more information on system roles and their associated permissions, review Console roles and permissions. This guide provides details for managing custom roles.
Create custom roles
Custom roles can contain a combination of organization, service, and database permissions. Permissions may be applied to all or a subset of services and databases.
Access organization settings and select Users and roles
From the services page, select the name of your organization. Select the
Users and roles menu item from the popup menu.
Select the
Roles tab
Select the
Roles tab from the top middle of the screen.
Select
Create new role from the upper right
Select the
Create new role button in the upper right of the screen.
Name the role
Enter a descriptive role name. This will be the name you will see when assigning roles to users and API keys.
Click
Allow and select permission scope
Click the
Allow button and select from Organization, Service, and/or Database permissions. For a description of all permissions, see Console roles and permissions.
Ensure users who will log into the console have a minimum of Organization > Access organization permissions.
Review your new role
Review permissions assigned to your new role before finalizing. Click
Create role when done.
Update custom roles
Custom roles may be updated after they're created. Users will lose any permissions removed from the role and will gain any permissions added.
User permissions are additive. If a user has permission to perform an operation as part of multiple roles, they may not immediately lose access if permission is removed from only one role.
- Access organization settings and select
Users and roles
- Select the
Rolestab
- Select the three dots next to the role you would like to update
- Select
Edit
- Modify the permissions
- Select
Edit role
Delete custom roles
Custom roles may be deleted at any time.
You must have at least one user in the organization with administrative permissions. If deleting the role removes administrative permissions from the last user, you can't delete it. To resolve this, assign at least one user the Admin system role before deleting the custom role.
- Access organization settings and select
Users and roles
- Select the
Rolestab
- Select the three dots next to the role you would like to delete
- Review the users and API keys that will lose access when the role is removed. Adjust assignments as needed.
- Select
Delete roleto complete the process