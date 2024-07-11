Query API Endpoints

The Query API Endpoints feature allows you to create an API endpoint directly from any saved SQL query in the ClickHouse Cloud console. You'll be able to access API endpoints via HTTP to execute your saved queries without needing to connect to your ClickHouse Cloud service via a native driver.

Before proceeding, ensure you have an API key and an Admin Console Role. You can follow this guide to create an API key.

If you have a saved query, you can skip this step.

Open a new query tab. For demonstration purposes, we'll use the youtube dataset, which contains approximately 4.5 billion records. As an example query, we'll return the top 10 uploaders by average views per video in a user-inputted year parameter:

Note that this query contains a parameter ( year ). The SQL console query editor automatically detects ClickHouse query parameter expressions and provides an input for each parameter. Let's quickly run this query to make sure that it works:

Next step, we'll go ahead and save the query:

More documentation around saved queries can be found here.

Query API endpoints can be configured directly from query view by clicking the Share button and selecting API Endpoint . You'll be prompted to specify which API key(s) should be able to access the endpoint:

After selecting an API key, the query API endpoint will automatically be provisioned. An example curl command will be displayed so you can send a test request:

Query parameters in a query can be specified with the syntax {parameter_name: type} . These parameters will be automatically detected and the example request payload will contain a queryVariables object through which you can pass these parameters.

Once a Query API endpoint is created, you can test that it works by using curl or any other HTTP client:

After you've sent your first request, a new button should appear immediately to the right of the Share button. Clicking it will open a flyout containing monitoring data about the query:

This route runs a query on a specified query endpoint. It supports different versions, formats, and query variables. The response can be streamed (version 2 only) or returned as a single payload.

Required : Yes

: Yes Method : Basic Auth via OpenAPI Key/Secret

: Basic Auth via OpenAPI Key/Secret Permissions: Appropriate permissions for the query endpoint.

queryEndpointId (required): The unique identifier of the query endpoint to run.

None

format (optional): The format of the response. Supports all formats supported by ClickHouse.

(optional): The format of the response. Supports all formats supported by ClickHouse. param_:name Query variables to be used in the query. name should match the variable name in the query. This should only to be used when the body of the request is a stream.

Query variables to be used in the query. should match the variable name in the query. This should only to be used when the body of the request is a stream. :clickhouse_setting Any supported ClickHouse setting can be passed as a query parameter.

x-clickhouse-endpoint-version (optional): The version of the query endpoint. Supported versions are 1 and 2 . If not provided, the default version is last saved for the endpoint.

(optional): The version of the query endpoint. Supported versions are and . If not provided, the default version is last saved for the endpoint. x-clickhouse-endpoint-upgrade (optional): Set this header to upgrade the endpoint version. This works in conjunction with the x-clickhouse-endpoint-version header.

queryVariables (optional): An object containing variables to be used in the query.

(optional): An object containing variables to be used in the query. format (optional): The format of the response. If Query API Endpoint is version 2 any ClickHouse supported format is possible. Supported formats for v1 are: TabSeparated TabSeparatedWithNames TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes JSON JSONEachRow CSV CSVWithNames CSVWithNamesAndTypes

(optional): The format of the response. If Query API Endpoint is version 2 any ClickHouse supported format is possible. Supported formats for v1 are:

200 OK : The query was successfully executed.

: The query was successfully executed. 400 Bad Request : The request was malformed.

: The request was malformed. 401 Unauthorized : The request was made without authentication or with insufficient permissions.

: The request was made without authentication or with insufficient permissions. 404 Not Found: The specified query endpoint was not found.

Ensure that the request includes valid authentication credentials.

Validate the queryEndpointId and queryVariables to ensure they are correct.

and to ensure they are correct. Handle any server errors gracefully, returning appropriate error messages.

To upgrade the endpoint version from v1 to v2 , include the x-clickhouse-endpoint-upgrade header in the request and set it to 1 . This will trigger the upgrade process and allow you to use the features and improvements available in v2 .

Query API Endpoint SQL:

cURL:

JavaScript:

Response:

cURL:

JavaScript:

Response:

Query API Endpoint SQL:

cURL:

JavaScript:

Response:

Table SQL:

Query API Endpoint SQL:

cURL:

JavaScript:

Response:

Query API Endpoint SQL:

cURL:

JavaScript:

Query API Endpoint SQL:

Typescript:

Output

create a file ./samples/my_first_table_2024-07-11.csv with the following content:

Create Table SQL:

Query API Endpoint SQL:

cURL: