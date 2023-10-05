Real-time analytics

Real-time analytics refers to data processing that delivers insights to end users and customers as soon as the data is generated. It differs from traditional or batch analytics, where data is collected in batches and processed, often a long time after it was generated.

Real-time analytics systems are built on top of event streams, which consist of a series of events ordered in time. An event is something that’s already happened. It could be the addition of an item to the shopping cart on an e-commerce website, the emission of a reading from an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor, or a shot on goal in a football (soccer) match.

An event (from an imaginary IoT sensor) is shown below, as an example:

{ "deviceId": "sensor-001", "timestamp": "2023-10-05T14:30:00Z", "eventType": "temperatureAlert", "data": { "temperature": 28.5, "unit": "Celsius", "thresholdExceeded": true } }

Organizations can discover insights about their customers by aggregating and analyzing events like this. This has traditionally been done using batch analytics, and in the next section, we’ll compare batch and real-time analytics.

The diagram below shows what a typical batch analytics system would look like from the perspective of an individual event:

You can see that there’s quite a big gap from when the event happens until we process and gain some insight from it. Traditionally, this was the only means of data analysis, and we’d need to create artificial time boundaries to process the data in batches. For example, we might process all the data collected at the end of a day. This worked for many use cases, but for others, it’s sub-optimal because we’re working with stale data, and it doesn’t allow us to react to the data quickly enough.

By contrast, in real-time analytics systems, we react to an event as soon as it happens, as shown in the following diagram:

We can now derive insights from events almost as soon as they’re generated. But why is this useful?

In today's fast-paced world, organizations rely on real-time analytics to stay agile and responsive to ever-changing conditions. A real-time analytics system can benefit a business in many ways.

Decision-making can be improved by having access to actionable insights via real-time analytics. When business operators can see events as they’re happening, it makes it much easier to make timely interventions.

For example, if we make changes to an application and want to know whether it’s having a detrimental effect on the user experience, we want to know this as quickly as possible so that we can revert the changes if necessary. With a less real-time approach, we might have to wait until the next day to do this analysis, by which type we’ll have a lot of unhappy users.

Real-time analytics can help businesses generate new revenue streams. Organizations can develop new data-centered products and services that give users access to analytical querying capabilities. These products are often compelling enough for users to pay for access.

In addition, existing applications can be made stickier, increasing user engagement and retention. This will result in more application use, creating more revenue for the organization.

With real-time analytics, businesses can gain instant insights into customer behavior, preferences, and needs. This lets businesses offer timely assistance, personalize interactions, and create more engaging experiences that keep customers returning.

The actual value of real-time analytics becomes evident when we consider its practical applications. Let’s examine some of them.

Fraud detection is about detecting fraudulent patterns, ranging from fake accounts to payment fraud. We want to detect this fraud as quickly as possible, flagging suspicious activities, blocking transactions, and disabling accounts when necessary.

This use case stretches across industries: healthcare, digital banking, financial services, retail, and more.

Instacart is North America's leading online grocery company, with millions of active customers and shoppers. It uses ClickHouse as part of Yoda, its fraud detection platform. In addition to the general types of fraud described above, it also tries to detect collusion between customers and shoppers.

They identified the following characteristics of ClickHouse that enable real-time fraud detection:

ClickHouse supports LSM-tree based MergeTree family engines. These are optimized for writing which is suitable for ingesting large amounts of data in real-time.

ClickHouse is designed and optimized explicitly for analytical queries. This fits perfectly with the needs of applications where data is continuously analyzed for patterns that might indicate fraud.

Time-sensitive decision-making refers to situations where users or organizations need to make informed choices quickly based on the most current information available. Real-time analytics empowers users to make informed choices in dynamic environments, whether they're traders reacting to market fluctuations, consumers making purchasing decisions, or professionals adapting to real-time operational changes.

Coinhall provides its users with real-time insights into price movements over time via a candlestick chart, which shows the open, high, low, and close prices for each trading period. They needed to be able to run these types of queries quickly and with a large number of concurrent users.