Building on ClickHouse Cloud
ClickHouse Cloud is suitable for use as both a primary data store and as an analytics layer.
ClickHouse's columnar architecture, vectorized processing, and cloud-native design make it uniquely suited for analytical workloads that require both speed and scale. Broadly, the most common use cases for ClickHouse Cloud are:
|Use case
|Description
|Real-Time analytics
|ClickHouse Cloud excels at real-time analytics by delivering sub-second query responses on billions of rows through its columnar storage architecture and vectorized execution engine. The platform handles high-throughput data ingestion of millions of events per second while enabling direct queries on raw data without requiring pre-aggregation. Materialized Views provide real-time aggregations and pre-computed results, while approximate functions for quantiles and counts deliver instant insights perfect for interactive dashboards and real-time decision making.
|Observability
|ClickHouse Cloud is well suited for observability workloads, featuring specialized engines and functions optimized for time-series data that can ingest and query terabytes of logs, metrics, and traces with ease. Through ClickStack, ClickHouse's comprehensive observability solution, organizations can break down the traditional three silos of logs, metrics, and traces by unifying all observability data in a single platform, enabling correlated analysis and eliminating the complexity of managing separate systems. This unified approach makes it ideal for application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and security event analysis at enterprise scale, with ClickStack providing the tools and integrations needed for complete observability workflows without data silos.
|Data warehousing
|ClickHouse's data warehousing ecosystem connectivity allows users to get set up with a few clicks, and easily get their data into ClickHouse. With excellent support for historical data analysis, data lakes, query federation and JSON as a native data type it enables users to store their data with cost efficiency at scale.
|Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
|ClickHouse Cloud can be used across the ML value chain, from exploration and preparation through to training, testing and inference. Tools like Clickhouse-local, Clickhouse-server and chdb can be used for data exploration, discovery and transformation, while ClickHouse can be used as a feature store, vector store or MLOps observability store. Furthermore, it enables agentic analytics through built-in tools like fully managed remote MCP server, inline text completion for queries, AI-powered chart configuration and Ask AI in product.