Observability

Modern software systems are complex. Microservices, cloud infrastructure, and distributed systems have made it increasingly difficult to understand what's happening inside our applications. When something goes wrong, teams need to know where and why quickly.

This is where observability comes in. It's evolved from simple system monitoring into a comprehensive approach to understanding system behavior. However, implementing effective observability isn't straightforward - it requires understanding technical concepts and organizational challenges.

Observability is understanding a system's internal state by examining its outputs. In software systems, this means understanding what's happening inside your applications and infrastructure through the data they generate.

This field has evolved significantly and can be understood through two distinct generations of observability approaches.

The first generation, often called Observability 1.0, was built around the traditional "three pillars" approach of metrics, logs, and traces. This approach required multiple tools and data stores for different types of telemetry. It often forced engineers to pre-define what they wanted to measure, making it costly and complex to maintain multiple systems.

Modern observability, or Observability 2.0, takes a fundamentally different approach. It's based on collecting wide, structured events for each unit of work (e.g., an HTTP request and response) in our system. This approach captures high-cardinality data, such as user IDs, request IDs, Git commit hashes, instance IDs, Kubernetes pod names, specific route parameters, and vendor transaction IDs. A rule of thumb is adding a piece of metadata if it could help us understand how the system behaves.

This rich data collection enables dynamic slicing and dicing of data without pre-defining metrics. Teams can derive metrics, traces, and other visualizations from this base data, allowing them to answer complex questions about system behavior that weren't anticipated when the instrumentation was first added.

However, implementing modern observability capabilities presents its challenges. Organizations need reliable ways to collect, process, and export this rich telemetry data across diverse systems and technologies. While modern approaches have evolved beyond traditional boundaries, understanding the fundamental building blocks of observability remains crucial.

To better understand how observability has evolved and works in practice, let's examine the three pillars of observability - logs, metrics, and traces.

While modern observability has moved beyond treating these as separate concerns, they remain fundamental concepts for understanding different aspects of system behavior.

Logs - Text-based records of discrete events that occur within a system. These provide detailed context about specific occurrences, errors, and state changes. Metrics - Numerical measurements collected over time. These include counters, gauges, and histograms that help track system performance, resource usage, and business KPIs. Traces - Records that track the journey of requests as they flow through distributed systems. These help understand the relationships between services and identify performance bottlenecks.

These pillars enable teams to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize their systems. However, the real power comes from understanding how to effectively collect, analyze, and correlate data across all three pillars to gain meaningful insights into system behavior.

While the technical aspects of observability - logs, metrics, and traces - are well understood, the business benefits are equally important to consider.

In their book "Observability Engineering" (O'Reilly, 2022), Charity Majors, Liz Fong-Jones, and George Miranda draw from industry research and anecdotal feedback to identify four key business benefits that organizations can expect from implementing proper observability practices. Let's examine these benefits:

The authors note that observability tools that help teams improve uptime and performance can lead to increased incremental revenue through improved code quality. This manifests in several ways:

Improved customer experience: Fast problem resolution and prevention of service degradation leads to higher customer satisfaction and retention Increased system reliability: Better uptime means more successful transactions and fewer lost business opportunities Enhanced performance: The ability to identify and optimize performance bottlenecks helps maintain responsive services that keep customers engaged Competitive advantage: Organizations that can maintain high service quality through comprehensive monitoring and quick issue resolution often gain an edge over competitors

One of the most immediate benefits of observability is reduced labor costs through faster detection and resolution of issues. This comes from:

Reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR)

Improved query response times, enabling faster investigation

Quicker identification of performance bottlenecks

Reduced time spent on-call

Fewer resources wasted on unnecessary rollbacks

We see this in practice - [trip.com built their observability system with ClickHouse](trip.com built their observability system with ClickHouse) and achieved query speeds 4-30x faster than their previous solution, with 90% of queries completing in under 300ms, enabling rapid issue investigation.

Observability doesn't just help resolve issues faster - it helps prevent them entirely. The authors emphasize how teams can prevent critical issues by:

Identifying potential problems before they become critical

Analyzing patterns to prevent recurring issues

Understanding system behavior under different conditions

Proactively addressing performance bottlenecks

Making data-driven decisions about system improvements

ClickHouse's own observability platform, LogHouse, demonstrates this. It enables our core engineers to search historical patterns across all clusters, helping prevent recurring issues.

One of the most overlooked benefits is the impact on team satisfaction and retention. The authors highlight how observability leads to:

Improved job satisfaction through better tooling

Decreased developer burnout from fewer unresolved issues

Reduced alert fatigue through better signal-to-noise ratio

Lower on-call stress due to better incident management

Increased team confidence in system reliability

We see this in practice - when Fastly migrated to ClickHouse, their engineers were amazed by the improvement in query performance, noting:

"I couldn't believe it. I actually had to go back a couple of times just to make sure that I was querying it properly... this is coming back too fast. This doesn't make sense."

As the authors emphasize, while the specific measures of these benefits may vary depending on the tools and implementation, these fundamental improvements can be expected across organizations that adopt robust observability practices. The key is choosing and implementing the right tools effectively to maximize these benefits.

Achieving these benefits requires overcoming several significant hurdles. Even organizations that understand the value of observability often find that implementation presents unexpected complexities and challenges that must be carefully navigated.

Implementing observability within an organization is a transformative step toward gaining deeper insights into system performance and reliability. However, this journey is not without its challenges. As organizations strive to harness the full potential of observability, they encounter various obstacles that can impede progress. Let’s go through some of them.

One of the primary hurdles in implementing observability is managing the sheer volume and scalability of telemetry data generated by modern systems. As organizations grow, so does the data they need to monitor, necessitating solutions that efficiently handle large-scale data ingestion and real-time analytics.

Integration with existing systems poses another significant challenge. Many organizations operate in heterogeneous environments with diverse technologies, making it essential for observability tools to seamlessly integrate with current infrastructure. Open standards are crucial in facilitating this integration, ensuring interoperability and reducing the complexity of deploying observability solutions across varied tech stacks.

Skill gaps can also impede the successful implementation of observability. The transition to advanced observability solutions often requires specialized knowledge of data analytics and specific tools. Teams may need to invest in training or hiring to bridge these gaps and fully leverage the capabilities of their observability platforms.

Cost management is critical, as observability solutions can become expensive, particularly at scale. Organizations must balance the costs of these tools with the value they provide, seeking cost-effective solutions that offer significant savings compared to traditional approaches.

Data retention and storage management present additional challenges. Deciding how long to retain observability data without compromising performance or insights requires careful planning and efficient storage solutions that reduce storage requirements while maintaining data accessibility.

Ensuring standardization and avoiding vendor lock-in are vital for maintaining flexibility and adaptability in observability solutions. By adhering to open standards, organizations can prevent being tied to specific vendors and ensure their observability stack can evolve with their needs.

Security and compliance considerations remain crucial, especially when handling sensitive data within observability systems. Organizations must ensure that their observability solutions adhere to relevant regulations and effectively protect sensitive information.

These challenges underscore the importance of strategic planning and informed decision-making in implementing observability solutions that effectively meet organizational needs.

To address these challenges, organizations need a well-structured approach to implementing observability. The standard observability pipeline has evolved to provide a framework for effectively collecting, processing, and analyzing telemetry data. One of the earliest and most influential examples of this evolution comes from Twitter's experience in 2013.